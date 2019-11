Feature Winners: November 7 – 11, 2019

Updated 11/12/2019 at 7:30 a.m. EST

Thursday November 7, 2019

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Oval Nationals – Brady Bacon

Friday November 8, 2019

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – United Racing Club – Big Track Classic – J.J. Grasso

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Oval Nationals – Brady Bacon

the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – World Finals – David Gravel

Saturday November 9, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – AU – Southern United Sprints – the Texas Grand – Trey Schmidt

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – James McFadden

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – Michael Pickens

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – United Racing Club – Big Track Classic – Robbie Stillwaggon

Bunbury Speedway – Davenport, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jason Kendrick

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region – John Carney II

Citrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series – Frank Riddle Memorial – Tory DeCaire

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Brandon Grubaugh

Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series – George Snider Classic – Bobby Santos III

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Civil War Series – Mel Hall Memorial – Andy Forsberg

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Mel Hall Memorial – Bradley Terrell

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – USA – Midget Cars – Kaidon Brown

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – USA – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Ryan Jones

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Oval Nationals – C.J. Leary

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Caleb Baughman

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – USA – Midget Cars – Jeremy Webb

Southern Raceway – Milton, FL – USA – Southern States Midget Series – Chett Gherke

Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Mark Smith

the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – World Finals – David Gravel

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association – George Snider Classic – Jesse Love

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – George Snider Classic – Kaleb Montgomery

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – George Snider Classic – Grant Duinkerken

Sunday November 10, 2019

Irwindale Speedway – Irwindale, CA – USA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series – Bobby Santos III

Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Mark Smith