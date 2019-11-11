Mark Smith Sweeps the USCS Fall Brawl

From Pete Walton

EASTABOGA, AL (November 10, 2019) – Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania completed a weekend USCS Fall Brawl double in USCS Fall Brawl at Talladega Short Track on Saturday night. Smith bested a field of 29 entries from 10 United States and 1 entry from England to wrap up a profitable weekend for the Nation’s 360 sprint car wins leader. It was Smith’s 11th USCS win of the 2019 season.

Johnny Bridges from Cherryville, North Carolina who started the 25-lap contest from the K&N Filters Pole Position finished in the runner-up spot, but chased Smith from close range the entire distance. Several cautions and a red flag incident after Jim Shuster of Newville, Pennsylvania did an easy rollover after making contact with Nesbit, Mississippi’s Ronny Howard after he spun. These incidents brought Bridges and Smith’s team-mate Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi back up on Smith’s rear bumper. But, each time Smith would stretch his lead to just enough to avoid a serious threat to his eventual arrival in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane for the photo op.

Behind Smith and Bridges at the finish was Dale Howard who followed in the K&N Filters Podium Award third place. Fourth place went to the other Smith, Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio and Mallie Shuster from Newville, Pennsylvania had another great run after a podium finish on Saturday night to complete the top five finishers.

16-year-old, Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina charged from a thirteenth place start to finish sixth and garnered the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award for his effort. Ryan Harrison whole traveled from England to compete in the weekend’s speed contest followed Leoffler in seventh place followed by Rookie driver Landon Britt from Memphis, Tennessee, who ran in the top five spots for most of the 25 laps, faded to eighth place at the checkers. The Alabama Outlaw, Kyle Amerson, from Matthews, Alabama finished in ninth place and 11-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray rounded out the top ten finishers.

Five time 2019 USCS winner, Justin Barger from Cornelius, North Carolina kicked the evening off by winning the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash. Mallie Shuster won the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Johnny Bridges won the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat. Mark Smith won the Butlerbuilt Third Heat and Rookie Landon Britt captured the checkers in the Hero Graphics Fourth Heat. Johnny Bridges collected the K&N Filters Pole Award when first heat winner Mallie Shuster drew a zero in the K&N Filters Pole Award drawing.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters

Talladega Short Track

Eastaboga, AL

Sunday, November 10, 2019

USCS Hoosier Speed DASH (6 Laps):

1. 5-Justin Barger[1]

2. 10-Terry Gray[3]

3. 10 m-Morgan Turpen[4]

4. 76-Mallie Shuster[2]

5. 47 R-Eric Riggins[6]

6. 10 L-Landon Britt[5]

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race #1 – (8 Laps)

1. 76-Mallie Shuster[1]

2. 4-Danny Smith[4]

3. 22-Connor Leoffler[3]

4. 10 m-Morgan Turpen[5]

5. 10-Terry Gray[8]

6. 13-Chase Howard[2]

7. 38-Tony Agin[7]

8. 33-Joe Larkin[6]

Brown and Mille Racing Solutions Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 07-Johnny Bridges[3]

2. 28-Jeff Willingham[2]

3. 20-Jim Shuster[4]

4. 7 J-Gregg Jones[7]

5. 3 B-Chris Banja[1]

6. 43-Terry Witherspoon[6]

7. 10k-Dewayne White[5]

Butlerbuilt Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 1-Mark Smith[2]

2. 29-Kyle Amerson[1]

3. 5-Justin Barger[3]

4. 24 D-Danny Sams[5]

5. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[7]

6. 47 R-Eric Riggins[6]

7. 7 E-Eric Gunderson[4]

Hero Graphics Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 10 L-Landon Britt[1]

2. 197-Ryan Harrison[2]

3. 47 H-Dale Howard[6]

4. 17b-Shelby Brown[4]

5. 44-Ronny Howard[3]

6. 4m-Michael Miller[5]

7. 18 J-RJ Jacobs[7]

Schoenfeld Headers B-Main (15 Laps):

1. 10 m-Morgan Turpen[1]

2. 24 D-Danny Sams[2]

3. 17b-Shelby Brown[4]

4. 44-Ronny Howard[5]

5. 18 J-RJ Jacobs[12]

6. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[3]

7. 4m-Michael Miller[9]

8. 13-Chase Howard[10]

9. 43-Terry Witherspoon[7]

10. 47 R-Eric Riggins[8]

11. 38-Tony Agin[11]

12. 7 E-Eric Gunderson[14]

13. 3 B-Chris Banja[6]

14. 33-Joe Larkin[15]

Fireade 2000 A-Main (25 Laps):

1. 1-Mark Smith[2]

2. 07-Johnny Bridges[1]

3. 47 H-Dale Howard[4]

4. 4-Danny Smith[3]

5. 76-Mallie Shuster[5]

6. 22-Connor Leoffler[13]

7. 197-Ryan Harrison[9]

8. 10 L-Landon Britt[6]

9. 29-Kyle Amerson[10]

10. 10-Terry Gray[12]

11. 24 D-Danny Sams[16]

12. 5-Justin Barger[14]

13. 10 m-Morgan Turpen[15]

14. 17b-Shelby Brown[17]

15. 18 J-RJ Jacobs[19]

16. 7 J-Gregg Jones[7]

17. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[20]

18. 28-Jeff Willingham[8]

19. 38-Tony Agin[22]

20. 44-Ronny Howard[18]

21. 20-Jim Shuster[11]

22. 4m-Michael Miller[21]