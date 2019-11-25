First Run Of Entries Revealed For 34th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (November 25, 2019) – With the first 101 entries confirmed, and we’re not talking Dalmatians, the entry list for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire has been released. Taking place January 13-18 atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Okla. eight of the entries received thus far are still in search of a driver while 24 are among those who have made the cut.

Among the entered is 2019 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Champion, Brad Sweet, who will be wheeling a Rusty Kunz-RMS mount, has an average finish of seventh among his five A-Feature starts with a best finish of third in 2013.

Keeping in theme with the World of Outlaws, the first entries received for the 2020 event came from World Racing Group Director of Broadcast, Brian Dunlap, who will field a pair of cars with World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Series Director, Casey Shuman, who has five A-Feature starts, and Washington’s Gary Taylor, who has made the show on three occasions.

In terms of who has the most impressive Chili Bowl resume’ of those entered so far, that honor goes to Dave Darland who has 15 A-Feature starts, two podiums, five top-five, and eighth top-ten finishes since 1998.

While the list of drivers who have made the cut always reads like a list of current and future Hall of Fame drivers, there are currently 15 on the list taking their first crack at the “Mecca of Midgets”.

Continuing the trend of attracting talent from nearly every discipline, Australia’s James Davison is among the list of Chili Bowl Rookies. From Formula Ford, Rolex Sports Car Series, Indy Car, and some starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the 33-year old racing veteran will be Hayward Motorsports mount for his first shot at the Golden Driller.

With the number of drivers entered expected to swell rapidly as teams wrap up this week’s 79th annual Turkey Night Grand Prix at California’s Ventura Raceway, the deadline for the discounted early entry fee of $150 is Friday, December 13. After that, the prices per entry goes to $200. The entry blank is online at http://www.chilibowl.com an can be returned by mail to 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517.

Teams can also enter by phone at (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. (CT). Entry forms must include a current W9 form which can be downloaded at https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf

Rolling in from 80 municipalities across 23 states and three countries, the list of entries so far is as follows:

Car # – Driver (Hometown, State)

0G-TBA

0K-Don O’Keefe, Jr. (Pittsboro, IN)

00S-Randy Sterling (Morrisdale, PA)

1G-Kyle Cummins (Princeton, IN)

1K-Brayton Lynch (Springfield, IL)

1R-Brad Sweet (Grass Valley, CA)

2B-Tyler Hewitt (Noblesville, IN)

2BX-Brett Becker (Odessa, TX)

2C-Seth Carlson (Stafford, CT)

2D-Matt Sherrell (Owasso, OK)

2G-TBA

2L-Landon Simon (Avon, IN)

2N-Weston Gorham (Colleyville, TX)

2ND-Dave Darland (Lincoln, IN)

2W-Wyatt Burks (Topeka, KS)

4M-Michelle Decker (Guthrie, OK)

5D-Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL)

5H-Jack Hawley (Menifee, CA)

5TBA-TBA

5TBA-TBA

5K-Justin Peck (Monrovia, IN)

07W-Mitchel Moles (Fresno, CA)

7-Shannon McQueen (Tehachapi, CA)

7J-Shawn Jackson (Bear, DE)

7M-Brody Roa (Bueno Park, CA)

7MF-Chance Morton (Coweta, OK)

7T-TBA

7X-Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, CA)

8-Alex Sewell (Broken Arrow, OK)

8B-Colin Deming (Hobbs, NM)

8J-Jonathan Beason (Broken Arrow, OK)

8K-Josh Hawkins (Whitehouse, TX)

8M-Kade Morton (Coweta, OK)

9H-Emilio Hoover (Broken Arrow, OK)

9JR-Derek Hagar (Marion, AR)

11-Cale Conley (Vienna, WV)

11A-Andrew Felker (Carl Junction, MO)

11E-Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, CA)

11F-Michael Faccinto (Hanford, CA)

11P-Laydon Pearson (New Castle, OK)

11T-Larry Petersen (Wahiawa, HI)

13G-James Davison (Melbourne, VIC)

14E-Jake Neal (Omaha, NE)

14F-Cameron Hagin (Broken Arrow, OK)

14TBA-TBA

14X-Jody Rosenboom (Rock Rapids, IA)

15D-Andrew Deal (Caney, KS)

17B-Ryan Bickett (Romona, SD)

17T-TBA

17W-Shane Golobic (Elk Grove, CA)

19-Tanner Thorson (Minden, NV)

19B-Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, IN)

20-Tadd Holliman (Murray, NE)

21-Daryn Pittman (Owasso, OK)

21D-Justin Dickerson (Pittsboro, IN)

22C-Charlie Crumpton (Bixby, OK)

22S-Sean McClelland (Owasso, OK)

22X-Steven Shebester (Mustang, OK)

28-Ace McCarthy (Tahlequah, OK)

28Q-Sean Quinn (Clovis, CA)

32-Gary Taylor (Snohomish, WA)

32D-Casey Shuman (Rattlesnake Bend, AZ)

32T-Trey Marcham (New Castle, OK)

35X-Tyler Robbins (Collinsville, IL)

41-Oliver Akard (Ft. Myers, FL)

46-Kenney Johnson (Bethany, CT)

46X-Jeffrey Champagne (Westfield, MA)

47-Alex Bright (Collegeville, PA)

47X-Danny Stratton (Reading, PA)

49-Scott Kreutter (Alden, NY)

50-Daniel Adler (St. Louis, MO)

51-Curtis Jones (Sand Springs, OK)

51X-Joe Walker (Grandview, MO)

52-Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

56D-Mitchell Davis (Auburn, IL)

57W-Dustin Golobic (Elk Grove, CA)

63-Michael Pickens (Auckland, )

68B-Blain Peterson (Essex, IA)

72-Eric Fenton (Jenks, OK)

72C-Chris Tarrant (Rockwall, TX)

72X-Jeff Wheeler (Rockwall, TX)

75-Bryan Stanfill (Bakersfield, CA)

75X-Mike Griffiths (Melbourne, VIC)

77-Colby Copeland (Roseville, CA)

77W-Ryan Bernal (Hollister, CA)

80-Joe Spillman (Austin, TX)

81-Colten Cottle (Kansas, IL)

83-Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA)

84M-Alex DeCamp (Locust Grove, OK)

85-Matt Moore (Edmond, OK)

91-Jeff Stasa (Kingman, KS)

92-Josh Most (Red Oak, IA)

93-TBA

95-Chris Andrews (Tulsa, OK)

97W-Kaidon Brown (Sydney, NSW)

97X-Austin O’Dell (Rochester, IN)

98-Ryan Padgett (Anadarko, OK)

99K-Robert Carson (Concord, CA)

117-Jack Dover (Springfield, NE)

155-Ryan Truitt (Dewey, OK)

321-Chad Winfrey (Gladstone, MO)

Complete entry information with owners, chassis, engine, and sponsors can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com.