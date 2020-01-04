Kofoid Wins the Sprintcar Gold Cup at Christchurch

CHRISTCHUCH, NZ (January 4, 2020) — Michael “Buddy” Kofoid won his second consecutive feature during his 2020 trip to New Zealand on Saturday night at Ruapuna Speedway during the annual Sprintcar Gold Cup. Kofoid, from Penngrove, California, dominated the program winning both of his heat races and winning by 3.9 seconds over Shaun Ashton and Matt Honewell. Ben Gilmore and Jamie Duff rounded out the top five.

Tom Lumsden won the midget car feature.

Sprintcar Gold Cup

Ruapuna Speedway

Christchuch, NZ

Saturday January 4, 2020

Feature:

1. 1NZ – Buddy Kofoid

2. 73C – Shaun Ashton

3. 64C – Matt Honeywell

4. 84C – Ben Gilmore

5. 19C – Jamie Duff

6. 8T – Jason Scott

7. 32C – Martin Harcourt

8. 28P – Tony Uhlenberg

9. 46E – Paddy North

10. 95C – Ray Baughan

11. 44C – Allan Chapman

12. 23C – Jacob Brownlees

13. 59C – Caleb Baughan

14. 14T – John Sievwright

15. 44T – Daniel Anderson

16. 57N – Connor Rangi