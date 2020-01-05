34th Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifying Nights Released

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, OK (January 5, 2020) – With less than a week before teams begin rolling into the River Spirit Expo Center for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, the Qualifying Nights have been laid out.

While each night’s lineup of talent is subject to change, the five nights leading up to Saturday’s run of Alphabet Soup will see the top-two from each A-Feature locking themselves into Saturday’s 55-lap championship.

Those who do lock-in will earn their starting spot in the #BCForever Pole Dash. Revamped for the 2020 event, drivers will no longer go out in pairs. Drawing for their respective place in the Pole Dash, preliminary night winners will draw 1-5, with the remainder drawing 6-10.

The first race will be drivers who draw 7th – 10th lined up in that order. Top 2 will advance. Second race, front row will be drivers who draw 5th & 6th, with the two drivers moving on from the first race in Row 2 (Winner inside, 2nd outside).

Third race front row will be drivers who draw 3rd & 4th, with the two drivers moving on from the second race in Row 2 (Winner inside, 2nd outside).

Fourth race front row will be drivers who draw 1st & 2nd, with the two drivers moving on from the third race in Row 2 (Winner inside, 2nd outside) with the winner of the final dash earning the pole in Saturday’s A-Feature.

Currently at 346 entries, the layout for the five nights will be updated as needed on http://www.chilibowl.com:

Monday, January 13, 2020 – Cummins Qualifying Night

GO-Eddie Martin (Stilwell, OK)

P1-Paul White (Waco, TX)

1B-Anton Hernandez (Arlington, TX)

1NZ-Michael Pickens (Auckland, NZ )

1Z-Chris Roseland (Carter Lake, IA)

2-Ryan Hall (Midlothian, TX)

2B-Tyler Hewitt (Noblesville, IN)

2N-Weston Gorham (Colleyville, TX)

2S-TBA

3F-Tim Barber (Napa, CA)

4S-TBA

5-Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, IN)

5D-Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL)

5F-Danny Frye III (St. Peters, MO)

5T-Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Cullman, AL)

5X-Tyson Hall (Diana, TX)

7C-Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, IN)

7F-Travis Ashwood (Sapulpa, OK)

7RS-Christopher Larson (Leander, TX)

7S-Kory Schudy (Springfield, MO)

7T-TBA

8-Alex Sewell (Broken Arrow, OK)

8M-Kade Morton (Coweta, OK)

9H-Emilio Hoover (Broken Arrow, OK)

9X-Paul Nienhiser (Chapin, IL)

10J-Jeffrey Newell (Tulsa, OK)

11J-Justin Melton (Flower Mound, TX)

15K-Andrew Carlson (Elk River, MN)

15X-Carson Garrett (Little River, CO)

17D-Ryan Ellis (Ashburn, VA)

17E-Blake Edwards (Coweta, OK)

17X-Kurt Stellhorn (Ellis Grove, IL)

17Z-Zac Moody (Broken Arrow, OK)

18-Tony Bruce, Jr. (Liberal, KS)

18L-Logan Scherb (Decatur, TX)

18S-Santino Ferrucci (Woodbury, CT)

19N-Nick O’Neal (Wagoner, OK)

20S-Shon Deskins (Waddell, AZ)

22-John Heydenreich (Bloomsburg, PA)

22S-Sean McClelland (Owasso, OK)

27A-AJ Burns (New Castle, OK)

32-Gary Taylor (Snohomish, WA)

32T-Trey Marcham (New Castle, OK)

41-Oliver Akard (Ft. Myers, FL)

44-Ryan Leavitt (Knoxville, IA)

44C-Blake Carrier (Amite, LA)

44D-Evan Turner (Jacksonville, IL)

44X-Wesley Smith (Nixa, MO)

47K-Kevin Brewer (Owasso, OK)

51G-Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

51-Curtis Jones (Sand Springs, OK)

56A-Riley Kreisel (Warsaw, MO)

57W-Dustin Golobic (Elk Grove, CA)

67o-Kyle O’Gara (Indianapolis, IN)

71K-Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, OK)

72H-TBA

74-Drew Rader (Findlay, OH)

74M-Adam Pierson (East Corinth, VT)

74S-Slater Helt (Pleasant Hill, MO)

75M-Corey Ballard (Orange, CA)

76E-Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, OK)

77W-Joe Wirth (Fults, IL)

81-Colten Cottle (Kansas, IL)

84-Gio Scelzi (Fresno, CA)

86C-Dave Camfield, Sr. (Decatur, IL)

91B-Tanner Berryhill (Bixby, OK)

91K-Kevin Bayer (Bixby, OK)

91W-Cody Hays (Wynne, AR)

96-Cody Brewer (Choctaw, OK)

97W-Kaidon Brown (Sydney, NSW)

98B-Joe Boyles (Greenwood, MO)

116-Claud Estes (Godley, TX)

130-Larry Bratti (Springdale, AR)

155-Ryan Truitt (Dewey, OK)

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 – Warren CAT Qualifying Night

0G-Gunner Ramey (Sedalia, MO)

00-Rob Yetman (Castleton, NY)

01-Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, CA)

1J-James Reed (Oklahoma City, OK)

1K-Brayton Lynch (Springfield, IL)

2A-Matt Linder (Braselton, GA)

2BX-Brett Becker (Odessa, TX)

2R-Matt Rossi (Glendale, AZ)

2W-Wyatt Burks (Topeka, KS)

3B-Jessie Barber (Napa, CA)

5B-Bobby Brewer (Cabot, AR)

5H-TBA

5HX-Casey Hicks (Westwood, KS)

5J-Jeff Crook (Garden City, KS)

07W-Mitchel Moles (Fresno, CA)

7K-Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, OK)

7U-Kyle Jones (Kennedale, TX)

7W-Brendon Wiseley (Sand Springs, OK)

08-Michael Faccinto (Hanford, CA)

8J-Jonathan Beason (Broken Arrow, OK)

8X-Austin Shores (Atoka, OK)

9JR-Derek Hagar (Marion, AR)

9U-Doug McCune (Ft. Worth, TX)

11F-TBA

11K-Gage Rucker (St. Louis, MO)

11T-Larry Petersen (Wahiawa, HI)

14F-Cameron Hagin (Broken Arrow, OK)

14R-Jake Nail (Muskogee, OK)

15W-Jeff Wimmenauer (Greenwood, IN)

17A-Austin Brown (Belleville, IL)

17C-Jeremy Webb (Canterbury, NZ)

17F-Devin Camfield (Decatur, IL)

17L-Rocky Silva (Kapolei, HI)

19A-Hunter Schuerenberg (Sikeston, MO)

20H-Noah Harris (Broken Arrow, OK)

21H-Ty Hulsey (Owasso, OK)

21M-Michelle Parson (Abilene, TX)

22L-Lucas Scherb (Decatur, TX)

23P-Brad Wyatt (Kearney, MO)

23X-Travis Scott (Washington, OK)

27B-Jake Bubak (Arvada, CO)

28Q-Sean Quinn (Clovis, CA)

29-Tyler Thompson (Fulton, NY)

Q32-Peter Paulson (Woodlands, CA)

35C-Tanner Carrick (Lincoln, CA)

42-Hank Davis (Sand Springs, OK)

44S-Brandon Akau (Waianae, HI)

45H-Anothony Pope (Winchester, OR)

46-Kenney Johnson (Bethany, CT)

47M-Frankie Guerrini (San Rafael, CA)

51H-Mike Hess (Riverton, IL)

55D-Nick Drake (Indian Trail, NC)

55X-Alex Bowman (Mt. Ulla, NC)

71-Zeb Wise (Angola, IN)

71G-Damion Gardner (Concord, CA)

71X-Presley Truedson (Kennedy, MN)

73X-Tyler Edwards (Salina, OK)

75-Bryan Stanfill (Bakersfield, CA)

81X-Dillon Welch (Carmel, IN)

84M-Alex DeCamp (Locust Grove, OK)

87X-Nick O’Dell (Mooresville, NC)

91A-Chris Andrews (Sandusky, OH)

98-Ryan Padgett (Anadarko, OK)

99-Larry Wight (Fulton, NY)

117-Jack Dover (Springfield, NE)

118-Scott Evans (Rhome, TX)

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 – Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

0-Billy VanInwegen (Port Jervis, NY)

1-Sammy Swindell (Germantown, TN)

1P-Holly Porter (Dorchester, ONT)

1R-Brad Sweet (Grass Valley, CA)

2D-Matt Sherrell (Owasso, OK)

2G-J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, AZ)

2L-Landon Simon (Avon, IN)

2M-Colby Stubblefield (Seagoville, TX)

2T-Keith Martin (Burleson, TX)

3W-Brandon Waelti (Sun Prairie, WI)

4D-Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA)

4F-Chad Frewaldt (Kansas City, KS)

6-Bill Rose (Plainfield, IN)

6N-Ryan Newman (South Bend, IN)

7-Shannon McQueen (Tehachapi, CA)

7J-Shawn Jackson (Bear, DE)

08K-Karsyn Elledge (Mooresville, NC)

8B-Colin Deming (Hobbs, NM)

8W-Mark Lowrey (Concord, NC)

9-Tim McCreadie (Macedon, NY)

11C-Michael Woodruff (Santana, KS)

11E-Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, CA)

13B-Johnny Brown (Mauriceville, TX)

13G-TBA

13X-TBA

14-Jesse Colwell (Red Bluff, CA)

14E-Jake Neal (Omaha, NE)

14J-Matt Streeter (Galt, CA)

14S-TBA

15A-Harley Hollan (Tulsa, OK)

15F-Kinzer Edwards (Bartlesville, OK)

16C-David Camfield (Monticello, IL)

17K-Michael Koontz (Bloomington, IN)

17T-TBA

18K-Tony Gualda (Fremont, CA)

22C-Charlie Crumpton (Bixby, OK)

22X-Steven Shebester (Mustang, OK)

25C-Chase Johnson (Penngrove, CA)

35X-Tyler Robbins (Collinsville, IL)

40-Eric Wilkens (El Mirage, AZ)

45X-Parker Price-Miller (Kokomo, IN)

47-Alex Bright (Collegeville, PA)

50-Daniel Adler (St. Louis, MO)

54G-Trey Gropp (Lincoln, NE)

54W-Matt Westfall (Ludlow Falls, OH)

57D-Daniel Robinson (Ewing, IL)

67J-Chase Jones (Indianapolis, IN)

68-Ronnie Gardner (Riverside, CA)

68C-Corby Scherb (Decatur, TX)

71R-Robby Josset (Costa Mesa, CA)

73T-Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA)

75X-Mike Griffiths (Melbourne, VIC)

76G-David Gravel (Watertown, CT)

77J-John Klabunde (Ft. Calhoun, NE)

81S-Chad Shields (Independence, MO)

85-Matt Moore (Edmond, OK)

87-Aaron Reutzel (Clute, TX)

87W-Ryan Bernal (Hollister, CA)

88N-D.J. Netto (Hanford, CA)

91-Jeff Stasa (Kingman, KS)

91T-Tyler Thomas (Collinsville, OK)

97-Rico Abreu (St. Helena, CA)

97K-Tom Harris (Banbury, OXF)

97X-Austin O’Dell (Rochester, IN)

99K-Robert Carson (Concord, CA)

99R-Brad Bowden (Hernando, MO)

101-Chuck McGillivray (Madison, SD)

Thursday, January 16, 2020 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

0K-Don O’Keefe, Jr. (Pittsboro, IN)

00D-Daniel Sanchez (Averill Park, NY)

1G-Kyle Cummins (Princeton, IN)

1H-Rick Horn (Colony, KS)

1M-Mark Smith (Sunbury, PA)

2C-Seth Carlson (Stafford, CT)

2ND-Dave Darland (Lincoln, IN)

2X-A.J. Fike (Galesburg, IL)

3N-Jake Neuman (New Berlin, IL)

4M-Michelle Decker (Guthrie, OK)

4X-TBA

5G-Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA)

5L-Logan Roberson (Waynesboro, VA)

7A-Justin Allgaier (Riverton, IL)

7JR-J.D. Black (Grain Valley, MO)

7MF-Chance Morton (Coweta, OK)

7R-TBA

7X-Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, CA)

08M-Joe B. Miller (Millersville, MO)

9P-Shane Cottle (Kokomo, IN)

10C-Dalton Camfield (Decatur, IL)

11-Cale Conley (Vienna, WV)

11A-Andrew Felker (Carl Junction, MO)

11P-Laydon Pearson (New Castle, OK)

11X-Donovan Peterson (Brookings, SD)

15D-Andrew Deal (Caney, KS)

17B-Ryan Bickett (Romona, SD)

17M-Kala Keliinoi (Waianae, HI)

19B-Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, IN)

21D-Justin Dickerson (Pittsboro, IN)

21K-TBA

Q23-Barrie Valentino (Chandler, QLD)

23S-Kyle Simon (Covington, OH)

24F-Hunter Fischer (Broken Arrow, OK)

25-Jerry Coons, Jr. (Tucson, AZ)

25B-Steve Buckwalter (Royersford, PA)

26-George Willard (Willoughby, OH)

27D-Travis Berryhill (Brownsburg, IN)

27W-Colby Copeland (Roseville, CA)

32D-Casey Shuman (Rattlesnake Bend, AZ)

35L-Cody Ledger (Omaha, NE)

39-Logan Seavey (Sutter, CA)

39B-Cole Bodine (Rossville, IN)

41X-Howard Moore (Memphis, TN)

46X-Jeffrey Champagne (Westfield, MA)

47X-Danny Stratton (Reading, PA)

49-Scott Kreutter (Alden, NY)

51X-Joe Walker (Harrisonville, MO)

52-Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

52C-Cody Karl (Gulfport, MS)

55V-C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN)

56D-Mitchell Davis (Auburn, IL)

57-Maria Cofer (Macdoel, CA)

57K-Kevin Studley (Brownsburg, IN)

67-Michael “Buddy” Kofoid (Penngrove, CA)

67K-Holley Hollan (Broken Arrow, OK)

67S-Ryan Smith (Kunkletown, PA)

68B-Blain Peterson (Essex, IA)

71T-Zac Taylor (Green River, WY)

72-Eric Fenton (Jenks, OK)

72X-Jeff Wheeler (Rockwall, TX)

73-Dylan Ito (Thousand Oaks, CA)

76M-Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, OK)

77U-Chris Urish (Elkhart, IL)

78M-Merle Scherb (Runaway Bay, TX)

84X-Christopher Bell (Norman, OK)

84S-Shaun Shapel (Wichita, KS)

87F-Johnny Kent (Kiefer, OK)

321-Chad Winfrey (Gladstone, MO)

926-Morgan Frewaldt (Tonganoxie, KS)

Friday, January 17, 2020 – Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night

00S-Randy Sterling (Morrisdale, PA)

1NP-Terry Nichols (Delano, CA)

02-Andy Gage (Whiting, IA)

3T-Taylor Peterson (Tulsa, OK)

4-TBA

4A-Justin Grant (Ione, CA)

4C-Kyle Bellm (Nixa, MO)

4R-TBA

5K-Justin Peck (Monrovia, IN)

5o-Timmy Thrash (Gulfport, MS)

7M-Brody Roa (Bueno Park, CA)

08J-Jace McIntosh (Bixby, OK)

8K-Josh Hawkins (Whitehouse, TX)

9K-Kevin Olson (Machesney Park, IL)

10W-Marcus Thomas (Corsicana, TX)

11D-Colton Fisher (Mediapolis, IA)

13A-Austin Yarbrough (Little River, SC)

14H-A.J. Hopkins (Danville, IN)

14X-Jody Rosenboom (Rock Rapids, IA)

15-Donny Schatz (Fargo, ND)

15J-David Prickett (Fresno, CA)

15L-Merril Lamb (Iola, KS)

17R-Alex Schutte (Rohnert Park, CA)

17S-Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (Olive Branch, MS)

17W-Shane Golobic (Elk Grove, CA)

19-Tanner Thorson (Minden, NV)

19M-Ethan Mitchell (Mooresville, NC)

19U-Pierce Urbanosky (N. Richland Hills, TX)

19X-Don Droud, Jr. (Lincoln, NE)

20-Tadd Holliman (Murray, NE)

20C-Conor Daly (Indianapolis, IN)

20G-Noah Gass (Mounds, OK)

21-Daryn Pittman (Owasso, OK)

21F-Austin Langenstein (Charlotte, NC)

22B-Troy Betts (Townsend, DE)

C27-Clint Wilson (Paradise, CA)

27-Tucker Klaasmeyer (Paola, KS)

27Z-Zane Hendricks (Tulsa, OK)

28-Ace McCarthy (Tahlequah, OK)

29A-Timmy Buckwalter (Pottstown, PA)

33J-James Davison (Melbourne, VIC)

35-Ben Schmidt (Howard Grove, WI)

37M-Matt Mitchell (Costa Mesa, CA)

42C-Chris Cochran (McLoud, OK)

47C-TBA

52F-Logan Faucon (Springfield, IL)

57A-Bill Balog (North Pole, AK)

68S-Scott Scherb (Decatur, TX)

68W-Josh Lakatos (Pasadena, CA)

72C-Chris Tarrant (Rockwall, TX)

72J-Sam Johnson (St. Peters, MO)

78-TBA

80-Joe Spillman (Austin, TX)

82-Andrew Layser (Collegeville, PA)

82H-Joshua Hanna (Tyler, TX)

83-Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA)

84Z-Johnny Murdock (St. Louis, MO)

88E-Tim Estenson (Hanford, CA)

88W-Dustin Weland (Parker, CO)

89-Chris Windom (Canton, IL)

92-Josh Most (Red Oak, IA)

93-TBA

93Z-Zachary Patterson (Yukon, OK)

95-Chris Andrews (Tulsa, OK)

95T-Buddy Tubbs (Colorado Springs, CO)

99P-Brandon Long (Wichita Falls, TX)

911-Waylon Weaver (Claremore, OK)

Entries for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire are accepted until Noon on Friday, January 17, 2020. The cost per entry is $200.

Teams can enter before the event by phone at (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. (CT). Entry forms must include a current W9 form which can be downloaded at https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf. The entry form for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire is online at http://www.chilibowl.com can be returned by fax to (918) 836-5517.

For fans still looking for reserved seats, Monday and Tuesday’s Qualifying Nights are still available by calling (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. (CT). Seats are $54 per day with plenty of options still available.

There are some tickets still available for the full week, but there are no pairs. They are scattered throughout the turns three and four grandstands. Remaining seats are sold in four, five, or six-day packages.

Four-Day (Wednesday-Saturday) is $227*.

Five-Day (Tuesday-Saturday) is $282*.

Six-Day (Monday-Saturday) is $337*

*Plus Tax (8.517%) and Shipping ($7-$10 depending on the number of seats purchased).

A reminder that if you didn’t get reserved seat tickets, you can still go to the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass double as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first-come, first-served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday. Passes can be purchased for multiple consecutive days. Pit Passes are not sold in advance. These passes never sell out.

All cars competing in the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire must run a Muffler. Inserts will not be allowed. All wheel covers must be bolted. All car numbers and letter combinations must be legible from the scorer’s stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.