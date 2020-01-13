TBJ Promotions’ Midget Round Up Returns to Airport Raceway Memorial Day Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

OWASSO, Okla. (Jan. 9, 2020) – The Midget Round Up will return in 2020 for the fifth edition of the famed midget and micro sprint event hosted by TBJ Promotions.

Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan., will be the site of the two-day event during Memorial Day Weekend – May 23-24 – with the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series and the POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Series sanctioning the midget portion of the event. The three premier classes for the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division – Stock Non-Wing, Winged ‘A’ Class and Restricted ‘A’ Class – will also be in action both nights.

“We’re excited to welcome back the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series and the POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Series along with the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division for another year of the Midget Round Up,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “All of these series have a talented group of drivers who follow their specific series and all showcase great racing. Each year we’re building the event and having great racers show up has been key to the success.”

All four years of the event have been positive, featuring support from the community and fans along with the racers. Once again the Midget Round Up will be the lone event on the schedule for TBJ Promotions this year.

“We’ve been pleased with the growth of the event year after year,” Bruce Jr. said. “Last year we had an obstacle with the weather, but we made the best of the situation and we’re working hard to ensure the 2020 event is our best yet.”

TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Direct Fireworks and Maupin’s Truck Service for their continued support of the event.

Stayed tuned for more information, including ticket prices and times, which will be released in the near future.

