Non-Wing Sprints To Join ARCA At Lucas Oil Raceway in July

By Adam Mackey

(Brownsburg, IN) When the ARCA Menards Series makes its 2020 return to Lucas Oil Raceway Indianapolis, fans will be treated to some open wheel racing in addition to the stock cars, making for a great doubleheader.

The Friday, July 3 event will see a return of Sprint Cars, of the non-wing variety, running rules similar to those that are run at the nearby Anderson Speedway, in Anderson, IN. The non-wing sprints were popular for years at the track, before USAC became dirt only with their Sprints and Midgets.

Pit gates are scheduled to open at 9:00 AM, with grandstands at 1:30 PM, practice at 2:00, ARCA General Tire Pole Qualifying at 5:00, the Sprint car feature at 6:00 and the ARCA race at 8:00.

The event will be promoted by Track Enterprises, which has a total of eight ARCA events on its schedule this year. For more information, feel free to contact them at 217-764-3200 or visit the website at www.trackenterprises.com.