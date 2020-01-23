San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Set For 2020 Season

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 23, 2020) Ready to embark on their fifth season of competition, the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series will see a lineup of 15 races across Arizona in 2020.

Going between a trio of Arizona ovals, the series will see action at Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.), Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, Ariz.), and USA Raceway (Tucson, Ariz.).

The first event of the 2020 season for the American Sprint Car Series, the tour kicks off on Saturday, February 1 at the high-banked Central Arizona Speedway. In all, the series will see action at the Casa Grande oval five times this season.

USA Raceway follows on Saturday, February 29 for the first of four dates with Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek taking the remaining six dates, including the season-ending Copper Classic on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28.

Just like the 2019 season, operating under ASCS sanction provides drivers with access to ASCS Membership and the insurance provided as well as added exposure and a share of the $7,500-point fund. The point fund provided by the American Sprint Car Series is in addition to efforts already in place with the series.

For questions about scheduling and rules, contact Jonah Trussel at (480) 748-9387 or by email to trussel583a@hotmail.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2020 ASCS Desert Non-Wing Schedule of Events

2/1/2020-Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

2/29/2020-USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ

3/7/2020-Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

3/21/2020-USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ

3/28/2020-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

4/25/2020-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

5/16/2020-Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

6/6/2020-USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ

6/20/2020-Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

8/22/2020-USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ

9/12/2020-Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

10/3/2020-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

10/24/2020-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

11/27/2020-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

11/28/2020-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ