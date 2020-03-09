Andy Forsberg Takes Top Honors with Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

PETERSEN MEDIA

Through his laundry list of accomplishments over his storied career, Andy Forsberg was still able to notch a career first over the weekend as he scored his first career Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour victory on Sunday night at Petaluma Speedway.

“Pretty cool weekend for the F&F Racing team,” Andy Forsberg said. “We rolled out a new car that we have never ran before, we were high points twice and picked up the win on Sunday night.”

Opening his 2020 season up on the national stage, Forsberg did not disappoint as he gave the team’s new marketing partners some instant success. Friday night at Merced Speedway, the Auburn, CA driver would pick up a heat race win before finishing fourth in his qualifier.

Sitting atop the point standings heading into the feature event, Forsberg would lead the field to green in F&F Racing’s first race of the 2020 season. Battling with the likes of Brad Sweet and Blake Hahn aboard the C&H Motor Parts/Bushey Financial Services/Huggins Cams backed entry, Forsberg would keep his machine well inside the Top-5 on the Central Valley bullring.

In the closing laps of the race, Carson Macedo would get the best of a battle with Forsberg as he capped the night with a fifth place finish.

With rain washing Saturday’s tilt at Placerville Speedway away, Forsberg and company returned to action at Petaluma Speedway on Sunday night, another track the veteran has had immense success at over the years.

Going from eighth to fourth in his heat race, ‘Mr. Excitement would move into a qualifier where he would again pick up passing points as he surged to the win and again found himself as the high points driver.

Lining up one pole of the Sunday night feature event, a tricky start saw Forsberg back in the third position when he reached the flag stand to take the green flag.

Chasing after race leader Sam Hafertepe, Jr and second running Shane Golobic, Forsberg would make a couple of big moves to take over the races’ top spot on the 16th lap.

Looking very strong out front as he mashed the throttle and worked the Petaluma Gumbo, a lap 25 caution would bunch the field back up. When the green flag dropped, Forsberg raced into turns one and two and actually hooked a rut that nearly sent his machine upside down.

Losing the top spot to Sean Becker, Forsberg would breathe a sigh of relief as he saw the yellow lights come on which negated his fall from the top spot.

Not making the same mistake twice, Forsberg would nail the next restart and keep the field at bay as he scored his first ever win with the series.

“I’m old enough to admit that it’s better to be lucky than good, so thank you to whoever caused that yellow,’ he said with a smile. “Thanks to all the guys for working hard all weekend, and thanks to the track for getting in a race so early in the season.”

F&F Racing and Andy Forsberg would like to thank C&H Motor Parts, Bushey Financial Services, Huggins Cams, Lucas Oil, Pacific Highway Rentals, Autism Awareness, CRV Carbon Solutions, Econo Lube-n-Tune and Brakes, All Pro Heads, and Engler for their support in 2020.

ON TAP: F&F Racing will be back in action this Friday and Saturday in Chico, CA for the Silver Cup.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-2, Wins-1, Top 5’s-2, Top 10’s-2.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with F&F Racing by following @FNFRacingx1 on Twitter, and keep up with Andy Forsberg by following him on Twitter @AForsberg92.

PETERSEN MEDIA: Petersen Media is a promotional agency that can handle your public relations, marketing, and any other promotional needs. Petersen Media utilizes multiple tactics to help you reach your intended audience, and boost awareness.

For more information contact sales@petersenmediainc.com, by phone at 916-342-3424, visit www.petersenmediainc.com, www.facebook.com/PetersenMedia, or follow www.twitter.com/petersen_media.