Attica Raceway Park to Qualify 305 Sprints for Select Shows

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (March 12, 2020) – Attica Raceway Park will hot lap/group qualify the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast DIRTcar Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints on selected shows during the 2020 racing season. The two divisions will use the same format the Callies Performance Products 410 Sprints have used the past several years.

Cars will draw a pill as usual then will be broken into heat races. Drivers will only qualify against the cars in their heat race. Cars will be broken down into mini groups then given three hot laps / qualifying laps once they hit the track. The remainder of the format can be found at www.atticaracewaypark.com in the rules section.

Also in 2020 the pill draw for weekly Friday night racing will close at 6:15 p.m. Whichever division is not qualifying on that night will hot lap first.

The Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast DIRTcar Late Models will group qualify on April 17 (ARP / WCS), May 1 (ARP / Oakshade), May 8 ($3,000 To win), June 26 (ARP / Oakshade), July 24 (ARP / Oakshade) and September 4 ($2,000 To Win).

The Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will group qualify on May 15 (AFCS $1,000 To Win), May 29, June 5(AFCS), July 10 (AFCS), July 31 (AFCS) and August 21 (AFCS $1,000 To Win).

Also drivers and race teams please be aware a new race receiver radio frequency will be used in 2020. It is Ch. 225 and the frequency is 452.800. It will need to be reset every time you put a battery in as it goes back to the default channel. Companies in our area are using the default channel so there is static on that frequency. If it doesn’t change the All Stars will be using the new frequency when they visit Attica Raceway Park as well.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.