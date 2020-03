MESQUITE, TX (March 17, 2020) — The Winter Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway featuring the ASCS National Tour, ASCS Lone Star Region, and the 305 sprint cars has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Dallas area has banned all gatherings that have more than 50 attendees. Devil’s Bowl plans on starting their 2020 season on March 28th featuring the 305 sprint cars.