USAC iRACING CHALLENGE TO FEATURE USAC STARS ON FLORACING

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana………The 2020 AMSOIL USAC iRacing Challenge presented by NOS Energy Drink will feature the stars of USAC Racing competing against one another in the world’s leading motorsports simulation beginning with weekly racing action each Thursday night throughout the month of April live on FloRacing at 9pm Eastern.

The USAC iRacing Challenge will consist of a total of five races through four events, including two USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and three USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship events:

April 2: Kokomo Speedway (Midgets)

April 9: Knoxville Raceway (Sprints)

April 16: Williams Grove Speedway (Sprints)

April 23: Eldora Speedway (Sprints & Midgets)

The event purse will feature a $500 winner’s share, $300 for second and $100 for third thanks to series sponsors to sponsors TOPP Motorsports, Hayward Motorsports, Petry Motorsports and Baldwin Brothers Racing.

Among the USAC top drivers entered for the events include six USAC National champions: Christopher Bell, Tyler Courtney, Logan Seavey, Chris Windom, Tanner Thorson and Spencer Bayston, plus some of the winningest drivers over the past few years in USAC National racing, Kevin Thomas Jr., Justin Grant, Zeb Wise, Jason McDougal and Cannon McIntosh.

Shane Hmiel, 2010 Hoosier Hundred winner, has entered the USAC iRacing Challenge as have 2020 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year contender Anton Hernandez, plus USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget regulars Robert Dalby, Andrew Layser, Daison Pursley, Buddy Kofoid, Ethan Mitchell, Ace McCarthy and west coast frontrunner Chase Johnson, plus the top-25 in 2019 USAC’s iRacing point standings.

iRacing is the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation. iRacing puts you in the driver’s seat by allowing members to experience today’s newest form of competitive motorsport: virtual racing. iRacing is a fun, inexpensive and highly competitive way for race drivers, race fans and gamers to break a sweat in head-to-head racing challenges.

