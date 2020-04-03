“For the Love of Dirt” Streaming Now on YouTube

From Kendra Jacobs

A new, edge-of-your-seat sprint car documentary is now available to stream thanks to our friends and partners at NOS Energy Drink.

“For the Love of Dirt”, the behind-the-scenes film focuses on the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing team and its driver, Sheldon Haudenschild, in the month leading up to the 2019 NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

The full-length film can be viewed now at the link below. Grab a NOS Energy Drink. Settle in. Tighten your belts. Enjoy the ride.

Watch “For the Love of Dirt” Here