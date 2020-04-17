MAY 2ND VENTURA USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR & WESTERN MIDGET EVENT IS CANCELLED

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 17, 2020… As the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic continues, USAC Western Director Chris Kearns has announced that the races scheduled at Ventura Raceway on May 2nd have been cancelled. The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and USAC Western States Midgets were featured on the action packed card along with the California Lightning Sprints. USAC and the track promoters are working on options to reschedule events once racing resumes.

Everyone is encouraged to stay inside and follow the guidelines set by city, county, state, and federal government officials.

