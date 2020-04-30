Attica Raceway Park puts racing on hold, adds dates in August

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Due to the State of Ohio’s orders prohibiting gatherings of over 10 people because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Attica Raceway Park has cancelled racing planned for May. However, thanks to cooperation from the Attica Fair Association, the track is investigating adding races later this summer.

“Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant is planning to add racing on Friday, Aug. 7 featuring the Callie’s Performance Products 410 sprints, the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints. After being off Friday, Aug. 14 for the Attica Fair, the track will return to racing for three straight double-header weekends – Friday. Aug. 21 with the all three divisions and Saturday, Aug. 22 with the 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks (no points or late models in cooperation with Oakshade Raceway and Wayne County Speedway); Friday, Aug. 28 (410 and 305 sprints, late models for championship night) and Saturday, Aug. 29 (410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks); and Friday, Sept. 11 (410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks.

“The revised schedule is tentative depending on when the governor allows us to get the season started. We want to get as many races in as possible while juggling and working with other tracks’ schedules. We pray our race teams, fans and employees stay safe and healthy,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.