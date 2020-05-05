All Star Postpone visits to I-96 Speedway, Gas City Speedway and Kokomo Speedway

From Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 5, 2020) – In accordance with Michigan and Indiana’s respective policies pertaining to social distancing and phased re-opening as the result of COVID-19, the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 visits to I-96 Speedway, Gas City Speedway and Kokomo Speedway scheduled for May 15-17 have been postponed. Series and track officials are working together to find suitable make-up dates.

All Star and track officials will continue to monitor the federal and state recommendations surrounding the phased reopening of the economy.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be racing in Indiana and Michigan next weekend, we are being mindful of the re-opening processes in all of the states we have an interest in,” said Tony Stewart, owner of the All Stars. “We had some very productive discussions with the state of Indiana earlier today and we look forward to working together to reschedule these All Star events later this year. We are continuing to communicate with promoters regarding our upcoming schedule of events, as well as pursuing options in states that have been less affected by COVID-19 and hope to be able to make some announcements soon.”