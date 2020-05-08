David Gravel Edges Ian Madsen for Return to Racing Victory

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 8, 2020) — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series “Returned to Racing” on Friday night following six weeks of idle time due to the COVID-19 outbreak in spectacular fashion Friday at Knoxville Raceway with David Gravel topping Ian Madsen in a thrilling feature event. Gravel and Madsen exchanged the lead multiple times before Gravel took advantage of a pair of mistakes by Madsen to take the lead coming to the white flag.

“I was really good in one and two on the bottom, but man I could not come off,” said Gravel about his race for the lead with Madsen. “(My Car) got so tight and it got so treacherous and he was kind of going up the track and turning down getting way more momentum. If I hit my marks perfect, I was faster, but man it was hard to do.”

The victory was the first of the season for Gravel and the Jason Johnson Racing team, and will be memorable due to fans not being in the grandstands due to social distancing regulations, performing only in front of a pay-per-view audience on DIRTvision.com.

Afterwards the fact Gravel won the first race following the COVID related layoff was not lost on him.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Gravel in victory lane. “We don’t really feel how many people are watching, but I’m sure tens of thousands of people are watching tonight and hopefully that was a good to get everyone’s blood pumping again because Ian and I battled and battled and lapped cars were in my way and went in his favor. Then he messed up in three and four and gave me a chance.”

Madsen and Daryn Pittman started on the front row for the 30-lap main event. Pittman drove to the lead off turn two with Madsen on his back bumper. Ian Madsen did not stay in the runner up position for long as he started to put heat on Pittman for the lead on lap six. One lap later the first caution of the race came out when Donny Schatz and Shane Golobic made contact off turn four and Golobic ending up with a flat tire.

Pittman chose the bottom for the double file restart and maintained the lead but was immediately under pressure from Madsen for the lead. Lap nine Ian Madsen got a run on Daryn Pittman to take the lead using the top side of the race track off turn four and pulled away.

The race for the lead was interrupted on lap 13 when Kerry Madsen slowed between turns three and four and Sheldon Haduenschild had nowhere to go, making contact and flipping between turns three and four. Haudenschild emerged from his car under his own power.

Madsen was immediately pressured by Pittman and Gravel following the restart. Pittman was able to slide Ian Madsen for the lead in turn one only to have Madsen cross over and take the lead back off turn two.

As the top three distanced themselves from the rest of the field Gravel drove under Pittman off turn four to take the second spot on lap 16 and quickly closed in on Ian Madsen for the lead.

On lap 18 the intense battle for the lead between Gravel and Madsen commenced. Gravel drove by Madsen using the low side of the racetrack in turns one and two only to get held up by a slower car in turns three and four. Madsen took the lead back, driving to the bottom and slamming the door shut on Gravel

While Madsen and Gravel diced for the lead Logan Schuchart drove by Pittman on lap 22 and quickly closed on the lead duo.

Up front Madsen and Gravel exchanged the lead again in turns one and two with Madsen taking the lead back and started to pull away on lap 24. Madsen’s advantage was quickly erased on lap 26 when he slipped off the cushion in turns three and four while navigating slower traffic and allowed Gravel to close.

Coming to the white flag Madsen slipped again off turn four and gave Gravel the opportunity he needed to take the lead. Gravel then pulled away for the victory over Madsen, Schuchart. Pittman and Eliason, who had to overcome having to change a blown engine after the dash, rounded out the top five.

Even though Gravle maintains a regular fitness regiment he indicated that he was possible out of “race shape” for not being in the car for so long.

“It just shows when you are out of the race car for a long time. Ian (Madsen) and I made a lot of mistakes. I am happy it was a 30-lap race. If it were a 25-lap race I would have lost that one.”

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, IA

Friday May 8, 2020

Qualifying Fight A:

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 15.162

2. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 15.398

3. 83R-Lynton Jeffrey, 15.470

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 15.478

5. 18-Ian Madsen, 15.527

6. 83-Daryn Pittman, 15.535

7. 09-Matt Juhl, 15.615

8. 5-Brent Marks, 15.631

9. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 15.643

10. 24W-Lucas Wolfe, 15.735

11. 48-Danny Dietrich, 15.751

12. 17A-Austin McCarl, 15.768

13. 14P-Parker Price-Miller, 15.774

14. 49-Brad Sweet, 15.788

15. 64-Brooke Tatnell, 15.859

16. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 15.871

17. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 15.876

18. 13-Paul McMahan, 15.886

19. 56N-Davey Heskin, 15.891

20. 41G-Giovanni Scelzi, 15.904

21. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 15.911

22. 17B-Bill Balog, 16.053

23. 9W-Ryan Giles, 16.239

24. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 16.243

Qualifying Flight B:

1. 41-David Gravel, 15.446

2. 1A-Jacob Allen, 15.500

3. 4-Terry McCarl, 15.544

4. 26-Cory Eliason, 15.587

5. 21-Brian Brown, 15.689

6. 17W-Shane Golobic, 15.740

7. 71-Shane Stewart, 15.754

8. 2-Carson Macedo, 15.765

9. 57-Kyle Larson, 15.786

10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 15.797

11. 24-Rico Abreu, 15.904

12. 7-Justin Henderson, 15.913

13. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 15.924

14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe, 15.951

15. 15-Donny Schatz, 15.977

16. 44-Chris Martin, 15.994

17. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 16.122

18. 2KS-Chad Boespflug, 16.149

19. 9-Kasey Kahne, 16.160

20. 44S-Trey Starks, 16.281

21. 33M-Mason Daniel, 16.426

22. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 16.691

23. 7S-Jason Sides, 16.720

24. 15M-Bobby Mincer, 17.495

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 18 – Ian Madsen

2. 83R – Lynton Jeffrey

3. 48 – Danny Dietrich

4. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss

5. 64 – Brooke Tatnell

6. 56N – Davey Heskin

7. 55 – Hunter Schuerenberg

8. 14P – Parker Price-Miller

9. 9W – Ryan Giles

10. 55K – Robbie Kendall

11. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

12. 09 – Matt Juhl

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 1S – Logan Schuchart

2. 2M – Kerry Madsen

3. 83 – Daryn Pittman

4. 41G – Giovanni Scelzi

5. 5 – Brent Marks

6. 17A – Austin Mccarl

7. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

8. 49 – Brad Sweet

9. 13 – Paul McMahan

10. 24W – Lucas Wolfe

11. 3P – Sawyer Phillips

12. 17B – Bill Balog

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 41 – David Gravel

2. 15 – Donny Schatz

3. 21 – Brian Brown

4. 57 – Kyle Larson

5. 4 – Terry McCarl

6. 71 – Shane Stewart

7. 24 – Rico Abreu

8. 7S – Jason Sides

9. 11K – Kraig Kinser

10. 9 – Kasey Kahne

11. 33M – Mason Daniel

12. 2C – Wayne Johnson

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 26 – Cory Eliason

2. 17W – Shane Golobic

3. 2 – Carson Macedo

4. 1A – Jacob Allen

5. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

6. 7 – Justin Henderson

7. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

8. 44 – Chris Martin

9. 44S – Trey Starks

10. 15M – Bobby Mincer

12. 7TAZ – Tasker Phillips

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

C-Main (10 Laps):

1. 44S – Trey Starks

2. 2C – Wayne Johnson

3. 33M – Mason Daniel

4. 15M – Bobby Mincer

5. 09 – Matt Juhl

6. 17B – Bill balog

7. 3P – Sawyer Phillips

8. 24W – Lucas Wolfe

9. 55K – Robbie Kendall

(First two finishers transferred to the B-Main)

Dash (6 Laps):

1. 18 – Ian Mdasen

2. 83 – Daryn Pittman

3. 17W – Shane Golobic

4. 41 – David Gravel

5. 83R – Lynton Jeffrey

6. 1S – Logan Schuchart

7. 21 – Brian Brown

8. 26 – Cory Eliason

(Finish determined the first eight starting positions of the A-Main)

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps):

1. 17 – Sheldon Haduenschild

2. 71 – Shane Stewart

3. 24 – Rico Abreu

4. 56N – Davey Heskin

5. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

6. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

7. 7S – Jason Sides

8. 14P – Parker Price-Miller

9. 5 – Brent Marks

10. 13 – Paul McMahan

11. 9 – Kasey Kahne

12. 44 – Chris Martin

13. 55 – Hunter Schuerenberg

14. 44S – Trey Starks

15. 2KS – Chad Boespflug

16. 41G – Giovanni Scelzi

17. 2C – Wayne Johnson

18. 9W – Ryan Giles

19. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 41 – David Gravel

2. 18 – Ian Madsen

3. 1S – Logan Schuchart

4. 83 – Daryn Pittman

5. 26 – Cory Eliason

6. 15 – Donny Schatz

7. 83R – Lynton Jeffrey

8. 21 – Brian Brown

9. 49 – Brad Sweet

10. 57 – Kyle Larson

11. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss

12. 48 – Danny Dietrich

13. 17A – Austin McCarl

14. 2 – Carson Macedo

15. 4 – Terry McCarl

16. 70 – Shane Stewart

17. 64 – Brooke Tatnell

18. 2M – Kerry Madsen

19. 56N – Davey Heskin

20. 24 – Rico Abreu

21. 7S – Jason Sides

22. 11K – Kraig Kinser

23. 1A – Jacob Allen

24. 7 – Justin Henderson

25. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

26. 17W – Shane Golobic