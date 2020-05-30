Bergman Storms To ASCS Sooner Region Victory at Creek County

From Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (May 29, 2020) Announcing that races had been moved from Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla. to Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla. just after 9:00 A.M. Friday morning, the field and the fans turned out in a big way; and they were not disappointed as Seth Bergman rocketed to victory off the final turn with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Besting a field of 40 drivers from eight states and two countries for his eight career ASCS Sooner Region victory, Bergman hit the gas from third to start the night’s A-Feature with Mike Goodman and Sean McClelland running first and second.

With traffic coming into play near the race’s mid-point, business picked up as Goodman’s lead was challenged on Lap 10 by McClelland. Getting the point the following lap, Bergman advanced to second on Lap 16.

Chasing the DSO No. 1 into a group of slower cars, the door opened for the Evergreen Coffee Co. No. 23 on Lap 19. Followed quickly by seventh starting Blake Hahn, who commanded the bottom of the Speedway, the DriveWFX.com No. 52 worked by Seth with five laps to run.

Slipping back several car lengths, traffic again brought the top two together.

Game on with one to go, Bergman railed the cushion off the second turn. Looking like his night was about to end in disaster, Seth went two wheels up the wall down the back straightaway. Never letting off the throttle, the car slammed to the ground just in time for the set into the third turn.

Burying the right rear into the fluff, Bergman shot off the final turn to best the No. 52 of Hahn by 0.276 seconds. Alex Sewell advanced three positions to claim the final podium step after a multi lap battle with Andrew Deal, who crossed fourth. Avery Goodman completed the top five.

Moving up 10 positions, Harli White grabbed sixth with Chase Randall following from 19th to seventh. After leading early on, Mike Goodman finished eighth with Robbie Price emerging from a B-Feature to finish ninth. Jeremy Campbell crossed tenth.

Race Results

ASCS Sooner Region

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, OK

Friday, May 29, 2020

