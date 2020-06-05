Thirty-eight Drivers Attend First Night of Practice at Knoxville!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 4, 2020) – Thirty-eight drivers participated in Thursday’s first night of practice at the Knoxville Raceway. Quickest lap of the night unofficially went to Rico Abreu at 15.732 seconds on the half-mile. Rob Kubli unofficially led the 360’s with a lap of 16.727 seconds. The Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance were led unofficially by Matthew Johnson with lap of 18.035 seconds.

Friday’s participants…

410 (15) – 50 Mike Ayers, Waukee, IA; 33M Mason Daniel, Springville, CA; 39M Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA; 2c Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK; 24 Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA; 3 Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, OH; 55 Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO; 44 Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA; 7BC Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN; 55M McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA; 83 Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA; 20 AJ Moeller, Sioux City, IA; 7TAZ Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA; 9w Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA; 83A Austin Miller, Lacona, IA.

360 (13) – 15 Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA; 66M Ricky Montgomery, Lakewood, CO; 83 Rob Kubli, Milo, IA; 81E Eric Bridger, Winterset, IA; 22x Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA; 22 Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA; 33 Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA; 76 Brad Comegys, Bondurant, IA; 24N Nate Mills, Bondurant, IA; 5J Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA; 70 Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA; 53 Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA; 2m Matt Moro, Polk City, IA.

Pro Sprints (10) – 41 Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA; 2 Matthew Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA; 21x Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA; 17 Matt Allen, Adel, IA; 43J Jaslyn Jones, Monroe, IA; 0 Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA; 20 Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA; 26 Chase Young, Des Moines, IA; 14J Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA; 44 Chris Walraven, Knoxville, IA.

Another night of practice is scheduled for Friday, June 5, in anticipation of the 67th Annual Season Opener presented by Pella Motors/Kraig Ford on Saturday, June 6. The 410, 360 and Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance will all be in action, with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 p.m. For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!