Brett Ream Wins ASCS Elite North At El Paso County Raceway

From Bryan Hulbert

CALHAN, Colo. (June 12, 2020) – Finally getting their 2020 season off the ground, the ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series took on El Paso County Raceway on Friday night with Colorado’s Brett Ream picking up his first career ASCS Regional victory.

Ream was trailed by New Mexico’s Colt Treharn with Todd Plemons making the night’s podium. Zach Merritt and Jeff Seesholtz made the top five. Ryan Riggs, Butch Harden, Jesse Fernandez, Gary Land, and Brad Wasson completed the top ten.

Back at El Paso County Raceway on Saturday, June 13, the action goes live at 5:00 P.M. (MT). Pit Passes are $30 with youth 4-12 admitted for $20. Kids three and under are free.

The event is an online PPV show only. The steam can be watched live on http://www.IMCA.tv. The broadcast is $20 per night, or $30 if you purchase both.

For more information on El Paso County Raceway, call (720) 404-0400 or log onto https://www.bstpromotions.com. El Paso County Raceway is located at 366 10th St. in Calhan, Colo.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite North Non-Wing

El Paso County Raceway

Calhan, CO

Friday, June 12, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Brett Ream[8]

2. 61-Jesse Fernandez[4]

3. 43-Ryan Oerter[7]

4. 28-Ryan Riggs[1]

5. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[3]

6. 21-Brad Wasson[5]

7. 55-Gary Land[2]

DNS: 5-Mark Bensenberg

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 77-Colt Treharn[3]

2. 17-Todd Plemons[5]

3. 74-Zack Merritt[4]

4. 59-Butch Hardman[7]

5. 28B-Matt Bolin[2]

DNS: 16-Brian Hardman

DNS: 5S-Clint Schubert

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 8-Brett Ream[2]

2. 77-Colt Treharn[6]

3. 17-Todd Plemons[1]

4. 74-Zack Merritt[4]

5. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[10]

6. 28-Ryan Riggs[8]

7. 59-Butch Hardman[7]

8. 61-Jesse Fernandez[3]

9. 55-Gary Land[13]

10. 21-Brad Wasson[11]

11. 5-Mark Bensenberg[12]

12. 28B-Matt Bolin[9]

13. 5S-Clint Schubert[14]

DNS: 16-Brian Hardman

DNS: 43-Ryan Oerter