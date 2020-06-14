Matt Covington Tops ASCS Warrior/Mid-South Challenge At Legit Speedway Park

From Bryan Hulbert

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (June 13, 2020) – After a little bit of a snafu Friday night, Matt Covington was running on all eight cylinders Saturday as the driver of the A-Rock Materials/Lucas Oil No. 95 captured his second ASCS sanctioned victory of the season.

Topping the match-up between the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps and the ASCS Mid-South Region at Legit Speedway Park, Covington’s victory marks the first time he’s topped the podium with the Warrior Region, and the second with the Mid-South Region.

Leading all 25 revolutions, the A-Feature went non-stop with Covington stretching his advantage to 3.450 seconds over fellow Glenpool, Okla. driver, Brandon Anderson. Overcoming truck issues to make the trip, Ernie Ainsworth captured the final podium step with Ayrton Gennetten and Chase Randall, making up the top five.

Miles Paulus moved from ninth to sixth with Iowa’s Riley Goodno seventh. Austin O’Neal, Dustin Barks, and Brad Bowden completed the top ten.

The next event for the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is slated for Saturday, July 4, at Lake Ozark Speedway. The ASCS Mid-South Region goes green again Friday, June 26, at Centerville Super Speedway in Dardanelle, Ark.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.

ASCS Mid-South Region / ASCS Warrior Region

Legit Speedway Park (

West Plains, MO

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[2]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]

3. 22X-Dustin Barks[1]

4. 95-Matt Covington[8]

5. 21-Miles Paulus[6]

6. 11-Austin O’Neal [5]

7. 2-Brad Bowden[7]

8. 21R-Gunner Ramey[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]

2. 99-Mike Trent[2]

3. 9-Chase Randall[8]

4. 22-Riley Goodno[5]

5. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[6]

6. 30-Joseph Miller[4]

DNS: 21B-Brandon Hinkle

DNS: 6X-Kyle Bellm

﻿A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[2]

2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]

3. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[4]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]

5. 9-Chase Randall[3]

6. 21-Miles Paulus[9]

7. 22-Riley Goodno[8]

8. 11-Austin O’Neal [11]

9. 22X-Dustin Barks[5]

10. 2-Brad Bowden[13]

11. 21R-Gunner Ramey[14]

12. 99-Mike Trent[7]

13. 30-Joseph Miller[12]

DNS: 21K-Kevin Hinkle

DNS: 21B-Brandon Hinkle

DNS: 6X-Kyle Bellm