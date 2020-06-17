305’s To Race For Enhanced Purse At Land of Legends June 20th

By Toby LaGrange

Sodus, NY – The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series season is set to kick off on Independence Day at the Fonda Speedway. However, CRSA teams have the opportunity to run for an enhanced purse this Saturday night at Paul Cole’s Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua.

The CRSA sanctioned (not the series), Mike Emhof Motorsports 305 Sprint Car division has been added to the card this Saturday night, June 20th. The original schedule did not have the 305 division on the card.

Not only are the winged warriors now apart of the show, they will be running for an enhanced purse thanks to some dedicated sponsors. Making the enhanced purse possible are Garber Collision Center, located at 3890 W. Henrietta Rd. in Rochester and Mike Emhof Motorsports. Garber Collision added to the first and second place finishers total while Mike Emhof Motorsports added to the other positions.

The enhanced purse will see the winner taking home $400 with second place earning $300, third $250, fourth $225 and fifth $200. The remainder of the purse is as follows – 6th ($190), 7th ($180), 8th ($170), 9th ($160), 10th-15th ($150) and 16th-24th ($125).

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).