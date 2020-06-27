Chad Kemenah Wins at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (June 27, 2020) — Chad Kemenah was forced to adjust his line during the 410 sprint feature and he made it work to perfection, taking the lead with just two laps to go to claim the $4,000 top prize at Fremont Speedway Saturday on Willie’s Sales and Service Night.

Kemenah, a Fremont, Ohio native, battled very hard with Caleb Griffith the final eight laps, with the pair making slight contact at one point. Kemenah had actually taken the lead on lap 23 of the 30-lap feature but a caution put Griffith back to the point. On the ensuing restart Griffith went to the bottom to block but Kemenah was able to make his Liz Matus Racing machine work the middle and high line and finally got around Griffith on lap 28 and held on for his 13th career Fremont win. It was his first win at “The Track That Action Built” since defeating the World of Outlaws in 2016.

“I have a car owner (Johnny Garvin) is at home…he’s setting so I can race. This is pretty cool…this is actually bad ass. My hat goes off to Caleb. He raced me perfect…that’s how you want to race. I can’t thank my nephew AJ (Havens) enough. Due to my thought process here, we’ve been experimenting a lot and I told him for the feature go back and do what you know how to do. As you could see a week ago my experimenting went horribly wrong. I can’t thank Paul Kistler, Maxim Chassis, Liuna, Gary Bretz with North Baltimore Meats, Alternative Power Source, Shawn Loken…everyone that helps out on this team including my wife and kids, AJ’s kids. We have a lot of fun,” said Kemenah beside his Gill Construction, Garvin Scrap Metal backed #15K.

It was the second night of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

Leipsic, Ohio’s Chase Dunham started his sprint car racing career in the 305 division at Fremont Speedway. Those learning laps at the track paid off Saturday as he took the lead with nine laps to go and held off several challenges from veteran Tim Allison to score his first career sprint car win with the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders.

“It definitely helped just having some more laps here than the other guys. This is my first win…I can’t thank my sponsors enough…William Vaughn Company, Dales Concrete, Bob Hampshire, George’s LP Gas, Precision Laser Forming, Tim Hogan’s George Dalton Carpet, Miller Construction, K&L Ready Mix, Banshee Graphics,” said Dunham in the Engine Pro Victory Lane.

Matt Foos gave his dad, Dave, a former sprint car mechanic, a great birthday present Saturday…a victory. Foos battled with Brandon Moore throughout the 25 laps of the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature before driving to his eighth career Fremont win.

It was the second night of the NAPA Auto Parts of Bryan AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales for the 305 sprints.

“We got my dad on the wrenches. Got him out of retirement. He came with us last night (at Attica Raceway Park where he was the hard charger) and it showed. We’re a good combo. I can give him a lot of feedback,” said Foos beside his Speed Shark Graphics, 818 Club, DR’s Powerlab, CS9 Chassis, Kear’s Speed Shop and Berryman Racing Shocks backed #12.

Toledo, Ohio’s Cory McCaughey has finished second 14 times at Fremont Speedway in the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks. It took a new ride to finally put him in victory lane Saturday. McCaughey, who started 11th, took the lead from Shawn Valenti with just three laps to go and held off the veteran for his first ever Fremont Speedway win.

“Thank you Mark Kachenmeister so much for the opportunity. To beat Shawn you have to have a big ole set and drive that thing right in there,” said McCaughey beside his KC Engineering; Ron Miller Race Cars and DAS Motors.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action with a huge double-header Saturday and Sunday, July 4 and 5 as part of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Ohio Sprint Speedweek. The dirt trucks will be on the racing card Saturday with the 305 sprints joining the All Stars on Sunday. Gates will open at 3 p.m. both days.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, OH

Saturday June 27, 2020

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.16-DJ Foos, 13.434

2.5-Byron Reed, 13.611

3.15K-Chad Kemenah, 13.631

4.09-Craig Mintz, 13.651

5.3C-Cale Conley, 13.674

6.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.708

7.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.777

8.4*-Tyler Street, 13.778

9.1-Nate Dussel, 13.782

10.4-Cap Henry, 13.789

11.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.863

12.23-Cole Macedo, 13.915

13.2+-Brian Smith, 13.916

14.7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.953

15.35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.054

16.2L-Landon LaLonde, 14.061

17.5T-Travis Philo, 14.079

18.22M-Dan McCarron, 14.203

19.4T-Josh Turner, 14.292

20.14-Chad Wilson, 14.826

21.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 14.855

22.77I-John Ivy, 99.990;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Caleb Griffith[1]

2. 16-DJ Foos[4]

3. 4*-Tyler Street[2]

4. 77I-John Ivy[7]

5. 2L-Landon LaLonde[5]

6. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[6]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1]

2. 09-Craig Mintz[3]

3. 15K-Chad Kemenah[4]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

5. 1-Nate Dussel[2]

6. 14-Chad Wilson[7]

7. 4T-Josh Turner[6]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 3C-Cale Conley[3]

2. 23-Cole Macedo[1]

3. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[2]

4. 2+-Brian Smith[5]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]

6. 5-Byron Reed[4]

7. 5T-Travis Philo[7]

8. 22M-Dan McCarron[8]

A-Main 1 (30 Laps)

1. 15K-Chad Kemenah[8]

2. 33W-Caleb Griffith[2]

3. 3C-Cale Conley[3]

4. 4-Cap Henry[7]

5. 1-Nate Dussel[14]

6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[22]

7. 2+-Brian Smith[6]

8. 4*-Tyler Street[9]

9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[12]

10. 77I-John Ivy[11]

11. 35-Stuart Brubaker[15]

12. 5T-Travis Philo[20]

13. 16-DJ Foos[10]

14. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[1]

15. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[16]

16. 14-Chad Wilson[17]

17. 4T-Josh Turner[19]

18. 2L-Landon LaLonde[13]

19. 23-Cole Macedo[4]

20. 22M-Dan McCarron[21]

21. 5-Byron Reed[18]

22. 09-Craig Mintz[5]

Hard Charger

3J-Trey Jacobs +16

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 14.304

2.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.636

3.19R-Steve Rando, 14.641

4.11G-Luke Griffith, 14.679

5.12F-Matt Foos, 14.691

6.99-Alvin Roepke, 14.752

7.97-Kyle Peters, 14.798

8.X-Mike Keegan, 14.823

9.Z10-Brandon Moore, 14.857

10.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.864

11.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 14.866

12.1H-Zeth Sabo, 14.914

13.5-Kody Brewer, 14.974

14.75-Jerry Dahms, 15.039

15.85-Shawn Valenti, 15.102

16.47-Matt Lucius, 15.277

17.28-Tad Peck, 15.463

18.78-Justin Clark, 15.481

19.51-Garrett Craine, 15.537

20.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 15.551

21.07-Cameron Hague, 15.710

22.12-Phil Capodice, 17.454

23.3X-Brandon Riehl, 99.990

24.36-Seth Schneider, 99.990;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[1]

2. 11G-Luke Griffith[3]

3. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

4. 97-Kyle Peters[2]

5. 5-Kody Brewer[5]

6. 47-Matt Lucius[6]

7. 12-Phil Capodice[8]

8. 51-Garrett Craine[7]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[3]

2. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]

3. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[1]

4. X-Mike Keegan[2]

5. 28-Tad Peck[6]

6. 75-Jerry Dahms[5]

7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7]

8. 3X-Brandon Riehl[8]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[4]

2. 1H-Zeth Sabo[1]

3. Z10-Brandon Moore[2]

4. 99-Alvin Roepke[3]

5. 78-Justin Clark[6]

6. 85-Shawn Valenti[5]

7. 36-Seth Schneider[8]

8. 07-Cameron Hague[7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 47-Matt Lucius[1]

2. 36-Seth Schneider[6]

3. 85-Shawn Valenti[3]

4. 75-Jerry Dahms[2]

5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]

6. 07-Cameron Hague[8]

7. 51-Garrett Craine[7]

8. 12-Phil Capodice[4]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[2]

2. Z10-Brandon Moore[1]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[4]

4. 11G-Luke Griffith[3]

5. 26-Jamie Miller[6]

6. 99-Alvin Roepke[12]

7. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[9]

8. 78-Justin Clark[15]

9. 1H-Zeth Sabo[8]

10. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[7]

11. X-Mike Keegan[11]

12. 36-Seth Schneider[17]

13. 97-Kyle Peters[10]

14. 5-Kody Brewer[13]

15. 47-Matt Lucius[16]

16. 85-Shawn Valenti[18]

17. 75-Jerry Dahms[19]

18. X15-Kasey Ziebold[20]

19. 28-Tad Peck[14]

20. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]

Hard Charger

78-Justin Clark +7

NRA 360 Sprints

Qualifying

1.22M-Dan McCarron, 14.389

2.46-Ryan Coniam, 14.740

3.09-Justin Adams, 14.768

4.2-Ricky Peterson, 14.849

5.23-Devon Dobie, 14.912

6.66D-Chase Dunham, 14.914

7.11A-Tim Allison, 14.931

8.49-Shawn Dancer, 14.984

9.23s-Brad Strunk, 15.044

10.9-Logan Riehl, 15.101

11.7M-Brandon Moore, 15.329

12.29-Rich Farmer, 15.376

13.24-Kobe Allison, 15.701

14.82-Cameron Burke, 15.832

15.11N-Ed Neumeister, 15.895;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 09-Justin Adams[2]

2. 49-Shawn Dancer[5]

3. 2-Ricky Peterson[1]

4. 22M-Dan McCarron[4]

5. 46-Ryan Coniam[3]

6. 7M-Brandon Moore[7]

7. 23s-Brad Strunk[6]

8. 29-Rich Farmer[8]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 11A-Tim Allison[2]

2. 23-Devon Dobie[4]

3. 66D-Chase Dunham[3]

4. 9-Logan Riehl[1]

5. 24-Kobe Allison[5]

6. 11N-Ed Neumeister[7]

8. 82-Cameron Burke[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 66D-Chase Dunham[1]

2. 11A-Tim Allison[2]

3. 09-Justin Adams[3]

4. 49-Shawn Dancer[4]

5. 23-Devon Dobie[5]

6. 2-Ricky Peterson[6]

7. 22M-Dan McCarron[7]

8. 9-Logan Riehl[8]

9. 46-Ryan Coniam[9]

10. 24-Kobe Allison[10]

11. 7M-Brandon Moore[11]

12. 11N-Ed Neumeister[12]

13. 23s-Brad Strunk[13]

14. 82-Cameron Burke[14]

15. 29-Rich Farmer[15]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[1]

2. 23m-Brad Mitten[3]

3. 67-Ben Clapp[6]

4. 26-Kyle Lagrou[8]

5. 4s-Keith Sorg[4]

6. 32H-Dan Hennig[7]

7. 11-Austin Gibson[5]

8. 7G-Bryce Black[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 16-Jim Holcomb[4]

2. 33-Jeff Ward[8]

3. 17x-Dustin Keegan[2]

4. 4M-Jamie Miller[7]

5. 78-Austin Black [3]

6. 27-Calob Crispen[6]

7. 14T-Cody Truman[1]

8. 32-Kevin Phillips[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 911-Cory McCaughey[1]

2. 115-Ben Good[2]

3. 1-John Brooks[5]

4. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[7]

5. 7X-Dana Frey[3]

6. P51-Paul Brown JR[6]

7. 75-Adam Dible[8]

8. 7H-JT Horn[4]

B-Main (8 Laps)

1. 32H-Dan Hennig[1]

2. P51-Paul Brown JR[3]

3. 14T-Cody Truman[5]

4. 27-Calob Crispen[2]

5. 75-Adam Dible[6]

6. 7H-JT Horn[9]

7. 11-Austin Gibson[4]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 911-Cory McCaughey[11]

2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]

3. 16-Jim Holcomb[12]

4. 4M-Jamie Miller[9]

5. 78-Austin Black [14]

6. 7X-Dana Frey[15]

7. 67-Ben Clapp[10]

8. 27-Calob Crispen[19]

9. 1-John Brooks[3]

10. 75-Adam Dible[20]

11. 23m-Brad Mitten[2]

12. 32H-Dan Hennig[16]

13. 26-Kyle Lagrou[8]

14. 115-Ben Good[7]

15. 14T-Cody Truman[18]

16. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[5]

17. 17x-Dustin Keegan[1]

18. 33-Jeff Ward[6]

19. P51-Paul Brown JR[17]

20. 4s-Keith Sorg[13]

Hard Charger

27-Calob Crispen +11