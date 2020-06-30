Knoxville 360 Nationals and ASCS Ultimate ASCS Challenge At Southern Iowa Speedway Are Still On!

Bryan Hulbert

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 30, 2020) Officials with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network have confirmed with Knoxville Raceway officials that the My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank is still happening August 6-8, 2020.

The My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank will have a maximum capacity of 7,000 per night. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.knoxvilleraceway.com.

Teams can enter online at https://garys166276.typeform.com/to/vLPEH4CR

Information regarding the now postponed NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s is online at https://www.knoxvilleraceway.com/Article/2291/60th-nos-energy-drink-knoxville-nationals-presented-by-caseys-postponed-until-august-2021

In addition, it has also been confirmed that the Sage Fruit, Co. Ultimate ASCS Challenge presented by Searsboro Telephone Co. will also be contested. Dates and Times will be announced soon once confirmed by event promoters.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).