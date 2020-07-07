PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY POSTPONES JULY 18th AND 25th RACES

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, July 6, 2020) Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian regrets to announce that the PASSCAR/IMCA Modified show scheduled for July 18th and the July 25th USAC/CRA Sprint Car race have both been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Except for the season-opening Night of Destruction on March 7th, all events on the track’s historic 25th season calendar have been postponed.

“I hate to have to make another announcement postponing races,” the longtime promoter said on Monday. “It is as frustrating on us as it is everyone else. We want to race. However, we will not be able to stage any events until we are cleared to allow fans in the grandstands. As soon as we get the green light that we can accommodate fans, we will be ready to go. I hope that will be sometime in August.”

While races have been postponed, the famous half-mile clay oval is still available for private testing and practice. For more information or to make a reservation, please E-mail kazariandon@gmail.com.

Fans can stay up to date on schedule developments, track and driver news on The PAS Facebook page or website.

Don Kazarian and the entire PAS staff are urging everyone to please take all necessary steps to stay safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing everyone back at the track as soon as it is possible.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October's Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego.

