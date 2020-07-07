RacinBoys All Access Members to Receive Live Video of Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Visit to Riverside International Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 6, 2020) – A live video stream for the lone Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race this weekend will be broadcast via RacinBoys.

RacinBoys All Access members can tune into the event on Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., where the top national 360ci winged sprint car drivers will face off against the stout regional competition at the bullring.

It will mark the second of back-to-back nights with live video as RacinBoys All Access members will be able to watch the ASCS Sooner Region show at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Friday.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription. The coverage is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

Additionally, RacinBoys All Access members can listen to a live audio broadcast of the United Rebel Sprint Series’ Wheatshocker Nationals hosted by RPM Speedway in Hays, Kan., on Saturday and Sunday as well as the weekly program at Creek County Speedway on Saturday.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast returns to RacinBoys on Saturday night as well.

The free show, which airs on the RacinBoys website, Facebook Live and YouTube TV channels, focuses on grass-roots racing by providing instant updates and unique access, including Victory Lane interviews, correspondent connections and cut-ins to Pay-Per-View videos, from races around the country.

Featured action this Saturday includes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wis.; the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio; the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa; the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League at Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Mo.; the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series at Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wis.; the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Florence Speedway in Union, Ky.; and ASCS regional competition at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont.; at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan.; and at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., among other events across the country.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast is seeking correspondents to provide updates for tracks and series across the country. To learn more about becoming a correspondent, email RacinBoys@RacinBoys.com.

LUCAS OIL –

Founded in 1989, Lucas Oil is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive and racing oil, additives and lubricants. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Lucas racing products have proven themselves on NASCAR, NHRA, IHRA, PPL and USHRA tracks across the country. For more information, visit http://www.LucasOil.com.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .