Larson Dominates Round #5 of Ohio Speedweek at Brushcreek

By Tyler Altmeyer

PEEBLES, Ohio (July 8, 2020) – Forced to settle with a hard charging performance at Wayne County Speedway after getting involved in a tangle during his respective heat race, ultimately rallying from 21st to sixth in 30 green flag laps, Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson bounced back on Wednesday night at Brushcreek Motorsports Park and leveled the field during night five of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires, eventually leading 26 laps to claim a 14th-career Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory worth $5,000.

Lining up sixth on the main event grid, it was apparent from the start that Larson’s pace was unrivaled, utilizing his initial jump to climb three spots before crossing by the flagstand for the first time. By lap three, ‘Yung Money’ was powering by Eliason for second, next setting his aim on Vienna, West Virginia’s Cale Conley. Just two circuits later, Larson was in command, sneaking under Conley’s No. 3C as the pair raced through turns one and two.

From that point forward, it was all Kyle Larson at the top of the charts, easily navigating through traffic before escaping to a near-five second advantage at the end of 30 non-stop laps.

“I watched a little bit of video, but that was it,” said first-time Brushcreek competitor, Kyle Larson, driver of the Paul Silva-owned/Finley Farms/Tarlton and Sons/Durst/Lucas Oil/No. 57 sprint car. “It was a unique race track, for sure. I don’t think I’ve ever been on a track quite like it.

“My car was really good. I could run where everyone else wasn’t,” Larson continued. “All of the lapped cars were either on the bottom or the top, so I could stay relaxed knowing that I would have a lane open when I got to lapped cars. I started to get a little stressed late in the race. When you’re the leader, you never know where second and third place are. I knew (Reutzel) and (Abreu) would be there somewhere. There were some lappers that showed me their nose on the bottom. You just have to focus on what’s ahead and keep moving forward.”

Rico Abreu made a late charge to finish second at Brushcreek Motorsports Park, followed by two-time and defending All Star champion, Aaron Reutzel, Cale Conley, and polesitter, Cory Eliason. Abreu faded as far back as fifth before making the surge to second in the final two circuits.

What’s Next:

The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue the second half of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires with a trip to Muskingum County Speedway in Dresden, Ohio, on Thursday evening, July 9. Those wanting to learn more about the event should visit Muskingum online at www.muskingumcountyspeedway.com.

Online Coverage:

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

Contingency Awards/Results: Brushcreek Motorsports Complex – July 8, 2020:

Event: Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires

Entries: 31

C&R Racing Warm-Ups: Kyle Larson – 11.799

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Kyle Larson – 11.802

Ford Performance Heat #1 Winner: Cole Duncan

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2 Winner: Cale Conley

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3 Winner: Rico Abreu

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Sye Lynch

Kear’s Speed Shop Dash #1 Winner: Cory Eliason

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Dash #2 Winner: Cale Conley

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery B-Main Winner: Josh Baughman

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: RJ Jacobs

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet A-Main Winner: Kyle Larson

Hercules Tire A-Main Hard Charger: Greg Wilson (+10)

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 11.923; 2. 13-Paul McMahan, 11.983; 3. 22C-Cole Duncan, 12.061; 4. O7-Gerard McIntyre, 12.249; 5. W20-Greg Wilson, 12.444; 6. 21-Brinton Marvel, 12.447; 7. G1-Justin Peck, 12.481; 8. 4-Danny Smith, 12.556

Group (B)

1. 5h-Jordan Harble, 12.282; 2. 28-Tim Shaffer, 12.321; 3. 3C-Cale Conley, 12.334; 4. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 12.528; 5. 18J-RJ Jacobs, 12.538; 6. 2-Nathan Skaggs, 12.675; 7. 40i-Mark Imler, 13.297; 8. 22D-Josh Davis, 99.160

Group (C)

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 11.802; 2. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.022; 3. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.041; 4. 17-Josh Baughman, 12.163; 5. 11-Zeb Wise, 12.174; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.197; 7. 97-Max Stambaugh, 12.444; 8. 6-Frank Rodgers, 14.141

Group (D)

1. 99-Skylar Gee, 12.289; 2. 15k-Chad Kemenah, 12.438; 3. 70-Sye Lynch, 12.511; 4. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 12.616; 5. 19R-Jordan Ryan, 12.628; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.682; 7. 1B-Keith Baxter, 13.168

Heat #1 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 22C-Cole Duncan [2]; 2. 13-Paul McMahan [3]; 3. O7-Gerard McIntyre [1]; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 5. 4-Danny Smith [8]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson [5]; 7. 21-Brinton Marvel [6]; 8. G1-Justin Peck [7]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 3C-Cale Conley [2]; 2. A79-Brandon Wimmer [1]; 3. 28-Tim Shaffer [3]; 4. 5H-Jordan Harble [4]; 5. 2-Nathan Skaggs [6]; 6. 18J-RJ Jacobs [5]; 7. 40I-Mark Imler [7]

Heat #3 – Group (C) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 24-Rico Abreu [2]; 2. 57-Kyle Larson [4]; 3. 11-Zeb Wise [5]; 4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [6]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [3]; 6. 97-Max Stambaugh [7]; 7. 17-Josh Baughman [1]; 8. 6-Frank Rodgers [8]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 70-Sye Lynch [2]; 2. 15K-Chad Kemenah [3]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee [4]; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker [6]; 5. 59-Bryan Nuckles [1]; 6. 19R-Jordan Ryan [5]; 7. 1B-Keith Baxter [7]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason [3]; 2. 13-Paul McMahan [1]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee [4]; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel [2]; 5. 5H-Jordan Harble [5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 3C-Cale Conley [1]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu [4]; 3. 57-Kyle Larson [5]; 4. 70-Sye Lynch [2]; 5. 22C-Cole Duncan [3]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 17-Josh Baughman [1]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson [3]; 3. 97-Max Stambaugh [2]; 4. 21-Brinton Marvel [6]; 5. 18J-RJ Jacobs [4]; 6. 1B-Keith Baxter [7]; 7. 19R-Jordan Ryan [5]; 8. 6-Frank Rodgers [10]; 9. 40I-Mark Imler [8]; 10. G1-Justin Peck [9]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson [6]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu [4]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel [7]; 4. 3C-Cale Conley [2]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [1]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee [5]; 7. 13-Paul McMahan [3]; 8. 15K-Chad Kemenah [11]; 9. 11-Zeb Wise [13]; 10. 22C-Cole Duncan [10]; 11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [16]; 12. W20-Greg Wilson [22]; 13. 70-Sye Lynch [8]; 14. 28-Tim Shaffer [15]; 15. 5H-Jordan Harble [9]; 16. A79-Brandon Wimmer [12]; 17. 35-Stuart Brubaker [17]; 18. O7-Gerard McIntyre [14]; 19. 21-Brinton Marvel [24]; 20. 17-Josh Baughman [21]; 21. 2-Nathan Skaggs [20]; 22. 59-Bryan Nuckles [19]; 23. 4-Danny Smith [18]; 24. 97-Max Stambaugh [23] Lap Leaders: Cale Conley (1-4), Kyle Larson (5-30)

2020 Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires Standings: (As of July 8, 2020):

1. Aaron Reutzel – 718

2. Cale Conley – 702

3. Paul McMahan – 678

4. Cory Eliason – 638

5. Greg Wilson – 608

6. Skylar Gee – 604

7. Zeb Wise – 600

8. Tim Shaffer – 598

9. Josh Baughman – 594

10. Buddy Kofoid – 544

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of July 8, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 2604

2. Cory Eliason – 2472

3. Paul McMahan – 2412

4. Zeb Wise – 2386

5. Greg Wilson -2272

6. Josh Baughman – 2246

7. Skylar Gee – 2236

8. Tony Stewart – 1702

9. Danny Dietrich – 1678

10. Brock Zearfoss – 1632

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/5/2020): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2020): Aaron Reutzel

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/10/2020): Aaron Reutzel (2)

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/11/2020): Kyle Larson

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/29/2020): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/30/2020): Austin McCarl

Red Dirt Raceway, Okla. (6/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (4)

81 Speedway, Kan. (6/7/2020): Kyle Larson (2)

Lawton Speedway, Okla. (6/8/2020): Kyle Larson (3)

Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Texas (6/10/2020): Kyle Larson (4)

Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Okla. (6/11/2020): Brock Zearfoss

Monarch Motor Speedway, Texas (6/12/2020): Danny Dietrich

Lonestar Speedway, Texas (6/13/2020): Aaron Reutzel (5)

Chatham Speedway, Louisiana (6/14/2020): Dominic Scelzi

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (6/24/2020): Anthony Macri

Volunteer Speedway, Tenn. (6/27/2020): Aaron Reutzel (6)

SW: Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (7/3/2020): Cap Henry

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/4/2020): Buddy Kofoid

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (7)

SW: Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (7/6/2020): Cap Henry (2)

SW: Brushcreek Motorsports Complex, Ohio (7/8/2020): Kyle Larson (5)