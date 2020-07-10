Gold Cup Race of Champions Rescheduled

By Troy Hennig

(Chico, CA 7/9/20) The Silver Dollar Fair and Silver Dollar Speedway have rescheduled the 67th running of the Gold Cup Race or Champions to September 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th 2021. The race was scheduled for September of 2020, ongoing Covid-19 virus concerns have caused the postponement to next year.

“This race began in 1950 and had a short break in the late 50’s, but has been held every year since then”, explained track manager Dennis Gage. “And it has been an important part of the Chico community since 1980” he continued. “But we are very aware of the challenges the Covid virus has presented, and we must respond”, he concluded.

The postponement falls in line with other major Sprint car events in Knoxville, Iowa and Rossburg, Ohio. The Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway, and the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway have also been moved to 2021.

The Gold Cup has long been recognized as the largest most prestigious West Coast Sprint Car event with four straight days of racing. This year a new Platinum Cup format for winged sprint cars was planned for Wednesday and Thursday followed by the World of Outlaw sprint cars on Friday and Saturday.

All tickets and reserved camping purchased for the 2020 Gold Cup Race of Champions will be automatically roller over to the 2021 event. All advance tickets and camping passes for the 67th Gold Cup will be honored for the rescheduled dates In September of 2021. Those who wish to forfeit their seats must return the tickets to the Speedway office at 2343 Fair Street in Chico, CA 95928 by August 14TH 2020. A refund will be made for the full ticket value. Those premium reserved seats forfeited will be resold immediately at the Speedway office beginning on August 15, 2020.

Reserved 4-day tickets will continue to be sold for the new dates of September 8, 9, 10, and 11 2021. Online general admission tickets are currently suspended until January of 2021. Reserved camping will also remain on sale for the entire week at $300. Reserved seats are $150 for the four days. Reserved seats remain the entire main grandstand and row J and above in both the south and north bleacher sections. Row I and below in the bleachers are general admission. Both reserved and general admission tickets will be sold up to and including the event in 2021.

Details on event and ticket information is available from the track website at www.silverdollarspeedway.com or by calling the track office at 530-350-7275. The track office has limited hours of noon to 4 pm Monday to Thursday, and all messages will receive a return call. Email messages can be directed to info@silverdollarspeedway.com.