Hafertepe Snags ASCS Sooner Glory at Creek County Speedway

SAPULPA, Okla. (July 12, 2020) Rescheduled to Sunday after Mother Nature rolled through Friday morning, Creek County Speedway saw Sam Hafertepe, Jr. leading start to finish with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products while Layne Himebaugh fought to victory with the Champ 305 Sprints.

Holding on threw numerous cautions and red flags, Hafertepe was able to fend off Harli White over the closing laps as both drivers stated they were starting to get loose. Sean McClelland third for the second night in a row had Kyle Clark in tow with Jake Greider completing the top five.

Making up six positions, Avery Goodman crossed sixth with Casey Wills hard charging from 18th to seventh. Forrest Sutherland ended up eighth with Jeremy Campbell and Joey Schmidt making up the top ten.

Vindication for Layne Himebaugh after getting upside down with the ASCS Sooner Region, the Collinsville, Okla. driver fought back for victory in the Champ 305 Sprints. Chasing Danny Smith, who raced to the lead on Lap 8, the pair were nearly nose to tail as Smith hooked the cushion on Lap 11 and flipped off the top of the first turn.

Taking over the point, Himebaugh had early race leader Tanner Conn in pursuit.

In traffic the final five laps, Conn took over the point off the second turn with two laps to run. Pinning the right rear to the cushion, Layne rocketed back to the lead at the white flag and put 0.854 seconds between himself and Conn. Battling hard for third with Kyle Clark, the show position went to Will Scribner with Clark and Mickey Walker making up the top five.

Johnny Kent from 11th crossed sixth with Dylan Postier in seventh. Making up seven positions, Tim Kent made it to eighth with Keith Bolton and Travis Ashwood completing the top ten.

Junior Mini Stocks numbered three with Blake Green lapping his fellow competitors. Kyle Armitage and Jacob O’Hara made up the field.

The next event for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is slated for August 22 at Monett Motor Speedway in a showdown with the ASCS Warrior Region.

Creek County Speedway returns with weekly racing action on Saturday, July 18. Classes on the card include Champ 305 Sprints, Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Mini Stocks, and 600cc Modifieds. The night will also include the track’s Independence Day Fireworks Show that has been delayed by weather the past two weekends.

Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 247-RACE (7223).

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Sunday, July 12, 2020

ASCS Sooner Region

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5$-Kyle Clark[2]

2. 90-Lance Norick[4]

3. 17W-Harli White[7]

4. 777-Bailey Hughes[1]

5. 8-Alex Sewell[8]

6. 55-Johnny Kent[6]

7. 7F-Noah Harris[5]

8. 79-Tim Kent[3]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

2. 20G-Jake Greider[1]

3. 11A-Avery Goodman[3]

4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[5]

5. 85-Forrest Sutherland[8]

6. 31-Casey Wills[6]

7. 15-Jase Randolph[7]

8. 94L-Layne Himebaugh[4]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Sean McClelland[2]

2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]

3. 1S-Joey Schmidt[4]

4. 26M-Fred Mattox[6]

5. 32G-Kolton Gariss[5]

6. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[7]

7. 2-Mickey Walker[8]

8. 97-Kevin Cummings[3]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

2. 17W-Harli White[1]

3. 1-Sean McClelland[3]

4. 5$-Kyle Clark[4]

5. 20G-Jake Greider[6]

6. 11A-Avery Goodman[12]

7. 31-Casey Wills[18]

8. 85-Forrest Sutherland[11]

9. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[13]

10. 1S-Joey Schmidt[8]

11. 26M-Fred Mattox[9]

12. 7F-Noah Harris[21]

13. 97-Kevin Cummings[24]

14. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]

15. 55-Johnny Kent[17]

16. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[16]

17. 32G-Kolton Gariss[15]

18. 90-Lance Norick[5]

19. 8-Alex Sewell[10]

20. 79-Tim Kent[23]

21. 777-Bailey Hughes[14]

22. 15-Jase Randolph[20]

23. 2-Mickey Walker[19]

24. 94L-Layne Himebaugh[22]

Champ 305 Sprints

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 55K-Johnny Kent[2]

2. 5$-Danny Smith[4]

3. 777-Jaiden Hughes[6]

4. 2-Mickey Walker[3]

5. 79-Tim Kent[5]

6. 23A-Travis Ashwood[1]

7. 21P-Justin Patocka[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 9$-Kyle Clark[2]

2. 1-Dylan Postier[1]

3. 54-Will Scribner[4]

4. 32G-Kolton Gariss[6]

5. 82-Keith Bolton[5]

6. 78-Tanner Conn[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 3G-Lane Goodman[2]

2. 94L-Layne Himebaugh[4]

3. 3F-Roy Larkin[1]

4. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[3]

5. 187-Landon Crawley[5]

6. 22T-Frank Taft[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 94L-Layne Himebaugh[6]

2. 78-Tanner Conn[1]

3. 54-Will Scribner[3]

4. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]

5. 2-Mickey Walker[10]

6. 55K-Johnny Kent[11]

7. 1-Dylan Postier[9]

8. 79-Tim Kent[15]

9. 82-Keith Bolton[12]

10. 23A-Travis Ashwood[14]

11. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[5]

12. 3F-Roy Larkin[8]

13. 22T-Frank Taft[16]

14. 187-Landon Crawley[13]

15. 5$-Danny Smith[4]

16. 21P-Justin Patocka[19]

17. 777-Jaiden Hughes[17]

18. 3G-Lane Goodman[2]

19. 32G-Kolton Gariss[18]