Larson Scores Second Career Williams Grove Victory

From Tyler Altmeyer

MECHANICSBURG, PA (July 17, 2020) — Forced to track down one of Pennsylvania’s finest, Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson continued his open wheel winning ways on Friday night during a visit to the world-famous Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, this time claiming the annual Tommy Hinnershitz Classic for a $5,000 payday over a stacked field of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse competitors.

Larson’s route to Williams Grove Speedway victory lane did not come easy, as the now eight-time Series winner in 2020 did not take command for the first time until lap 27, ultimately using lapped traffic within the final five circuits to hunt down race-long leader Anthony Macri before driving around the familiar No. 39M between turns three and four on lap 27. Certainly no stranger to the Williams Grove half-mile, Larson put himself in striking distance on lap 22, utilizing momentum and a diving move across the bottom of turn three to take second away from Kerry Madsen.

Macri, who led from the drop of the green before losing command to Larson, held on to finish second in the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic main event, followed by Kerry Madsen, David Gravel and Daryn Pittman.

“This is pretty cool. Anytime you can win over a field like this is pretty special, especially at Williams Grove Speedway,” Kyle Larson said, driver of the Paul Silva-owned/Finley Farms/Tarlton and Sons/Durst/Lucas Oil/No. 57 sprint car. “I thought we were pretty good all night. Once we got to halfway, I knew it was time to pick it up a little bit if we wanted to be there at the end. I was able to carry a lot of speed through the corners and that really helped us out, even when we got into some traffic. Paul Silva does a pretty awesome job getting these cars to drive to well. Hopefully we can keep this going.”

Before Larson made his presence known, Macri was forced to deal with Kerry Madsen. Madsen, aboard the Killer Instinct Crossbows No. 2M, got away second after the initial start and maintained a steady distance from Macri until the frontrunners found traffic for the first time on lap eight. Forced to check up and lose momentum, Madsen took advantage and gained ground on Macri, eventually racing himself to a car length by the completion of lap nine.

Even after a caution on lap 16, which allowed Macri to restart with a clear track and clean air ahead, Madsen kept himself in contention, actually trying to slide Macri on lap 17, and again on lap 19. Although both attempts failed, the slider exchanges allowed Larson to enter the picture by lap 22.

With eight Series victories thus far in 2020, Kyle Larson is now on top of the wins leaderboard. Two-time and defending All Star champion, Aaron Reutzel, is second with seven.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday July 17, 2020

Lincoln Electirc Qualifying

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 16.950[29]

2. 41-David Gravel, 16.963[20]

3. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 17.051[4]

4. 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild, 17.120[10]

5. 26-Cory Eliason, 17.176[17]

6. 39M-Anthony Macri, 17.177[33]

7. 39S-Sammy Swindell, 17.187[11]

8. 83-Daryn Pittman, 17.206[16]

9. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 17.260[31]

10. 11T-TJ Stutts, 17.270[34]

11. 1X-Chad Trout, 17.295[1]

12. 2-Carson Macedo, 17.336[32]

13. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 17.344[15]

14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 17.353[8]

15. 21-Brian Montieth, 17.388[26]

16. 35-Zach Hampton, 17.402[13]

17. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 17.404[21]

18. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 17.461[30]

19. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.478[19]

20. 14-Parker Price Miller, 17.499[25]

21. 11-Zeb Wise, 17.503[37]

22. 1W-Matt Campbell, 17.515[14]

23. 39-Jason Solwold, 17.517[3]

24. 17-Josh Baughman, 17.547[24]

25. 5-Brent Marks, 17.590[2]

26. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 17.646[27]

27. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 17.667[22]

28. 13-Paul McMahan, 17.699[36]

29. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 17.724[6]

30. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 17.783[9]

31. 72-Ryan Smith, 17.789[18]

32. 35S-Jason Shultz, 18.011[7]

33. 73-Brett Michalski, 18.025[35]

34. 12-Brent Shearer, 18.076[12]

35. 19M-Landon Myers, 18.084[39]

36. 27S-Adrian Shaffer, 18.105[23]

37. 99-Skylar Gee, 18.194[5]

38. W20-Greg Wilson, 18.231[28]

39. 12W-Troy Fraker, 18.865[38]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 2M-Kerry Madsen[1]

2. 39S-Sammy Swindell[2]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

4. 41-David Gravel[3]

5. 87-Aaron Reutzel[5]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Brent Marks[6]

2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[1]

3. 1X-Chad Trout[2]

4. 2M-Kerry Madsen[4]

5. 39-Jason Solwold[5]

6. 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

7. 99-Skylar Gee[10]

8. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr[7]

9. 35S-Jason Shultz[9]

10. 2C-Wayne Johnson[8]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 39S-Sammy Swindell[2]

2. 83-Daryn Pittman[1]

3. 41-David Gravel[4]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

6. 24-Lucas Wolfe[5]

7. 72-Ryan Smith[9]

8. 1W-Matt Campbell[8]

9. 12-Brent Shearer[10]

10. 35-Zach Hampton[6]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2]

3. 21-Brian Montieth[3]

4. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

5. 14-Parker Price Miller[5]

6. 17-Josh Baughman[6]

7. 27S-Adrian Shaffer[9]

8. 55K-Robbie Kendall[8]

9. 3-Jac Haudenschild[7]

10. W20-Greg Wilson[10]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

3. 51-Freddie Rahmer[3]

4. 11T-TJ Stutts[2]

5. 13-Paul McMahan[6]

6. 11-Zeb Wise[5]

7. 19M-Landon Myers[8]

8. 73-Brett Michalski[7]

9. 12W-Troy Fraker[9]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

2. 2-Carson Macedo[2]

3. 83-Daryn Pittman[3]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[4]

5. 5-Brent Marks[5]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 24-Lucas Wolfe[2]

2. 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

3. 11-Zeb Wise[3]

4. 3-Jac Haudenschild[13]

5. 1W-Matt Campbell[9]

6. 17-Josh Baughman[4]

7. 27S-Adrian Shaffer[7]

8. 19M-Landon Myers[6]

9. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr[11]

10. 99-Skylar Gee[8]

11. 73-Brett Michalski[12]

12. 2C-Wayne Johnson[18]

13. 12-Brent Shearer[15]

14. 12W-Troy Fraker[16]

15. W20-Greg Wilson[19]

16. 35-Zach Hampton[17]

17. 72-Ryan Smith[5]

DNS: 55K-Robbie Kendall

DNS: 35S-Jason Shultz

Ollies Bargain Outlet A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[6]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

3. 2M-Kerry Madsen[2]

4. 41-David Gravel[8]

5. 83-Daryn Pittman[5]

6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[12]

7. 48-Danny Dietrich[17]

8. 2-Carson Macedo[3]

9. 87-Aaron Reutzel[10]

10. 51-Freddie Rahmer[13]

11. 5-Brent Marks[9]

12. 26-Cory Eliason[7]

13. 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild[22]

14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[11]

15. 11T-TJ Stutts[16]

16. 13-Paul McMahan[20]

17. 21-Brian Montieth[15]

18. 14-Parker Price Miller[18]

19. 24-Lucas Wolfe[21]

20. 39-Jason Solwold[19]

21. 1X-Chad Trout[14]

22. 1W-Matt Campbell[26]

23. 11-Zeb Wise[23]

24. 99-Skylar Gee[25]

25. 17-Josh Baughman[27]

26. 3-Jac Haudenschild[24]

DNS: 39S-Sammy Swindell