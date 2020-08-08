Juhl Wins 2020 Knoxville 360 Nationals B-Main

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 8, 2020) — Matt Juhl didn’t buckle under pressure from Roger Crockett to win the B-Main during the 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Saturday at Knoxville Raceway. Juhl from Tea, South Dakota started on the front row and led all 15 laps in route to the victory.

Juhl and Terry McCarl started on the front row. Juhl took the lead with Crockett dropping McCarl back to third. Crockett put pressure on Juhl the opening three circuits in close quarters before the red flag came out for Kyle Offill flipping in turn one. Offill exited the car under his own power.

After the restart Juhl pulled away after some brief pressure from Crockett. One late later Crockett found himself under fire from McCarl for the second position. On lap eight Crockett and McCarl swapped the position with Crockett holding the spot.

Further back in the field Sam Hafertepe Jr. was making a charge from 17th starting position to challenge J.J. Hickle and Clint Garner racing for the fourth and final transfer position. On lap 10 Hafertepe and Garner swapped the fifth spot before Hafertepe took over the position. One lap later Hafertepe drove by Hickle for the fourth and final transfer position.

Juhl drove away from the field over the final laps for the victory. Just as it appeared that the first four cars were securely in transfer position Roger Crockett slowed while running in the second spot, pulling off the track in turn four without bringing out a caution, moving McCarl up to second. Hafertepe and Hickle also transferred to the A-Main with former 360 Nationals champion Garner finishing fifth, one spot out of a transfer.

30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday August 8, 2020

B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl

2. 4-Terry McCarl

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

4. 64-J.J. Hickle

5. 40-Clint Garner

6. 44S-Trey Starks

7. 53-Joe Beaver

8. 18-Ryan Roberts

9. 56N-Davey Heskin

10. 17-Josh Baughman

11. 66-Ricky Montgomery

12. 53D-Jack Dover

13. 77X-Alex Hill

14. 9-James McFadden

15. 1K-Kelby Watt

16. 35P-Skylar Prochaska

17. 17W-Harli White

18. 35-Josh Higday

19. 94-Jeff Swindell

20. 15-Christian Bowman

21. 11-Roger Crockett

22. 22-Ryan Leavitt

23. 22K-Kaleb Johnson

24. 88-Kyle Offill

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)