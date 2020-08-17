Colton Heath Shines In Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week Finale At Diamond Park Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert
NASHVILLE, Ark. (August 16, 2020) – The final night of the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products continued a common theme of Northwest talent at the front of the field as Washington’s Colton Heath led start to finish at Diamond Park Speedway.
“Man, this win means a lot to me. This makes all the work and sweating through this damn humidity worth it,” commented Heath of the victory.
“Coming out here from Washington, begin able to run these races, and cap it off with a win, it means a lot to my family, my car owners, just everyone who supports this deal and plus, it’s really cool to look at the final points and see these west coast guys come out here and finish at the top.”
Earning the pole in Sunday’s 25-lap A-Feature, Heath had to outgun the field three times before the race finally went to green. Chased by Harli White, the first two laps, J.J. Hickle worked by the No. 17w on Lap 3. Pulling close several times as the leaders found traffic near the mid-point of the race, J.J. came within striking distance but was unable to advance.
Working through the backmarkers with ease, Heath found the checkered flag 2.056-seconds ahead of the No. 63.
Hickle’s sixth top five in as many races, and fifth time on the podium, the runner-up finish secured his spot atop the points and netted him $3,000 from Smiley’s Racing Products. Charing from 10th, Michael Faccinto made up seven spots to third with Colton Hardy posting his best finish of the week in fourth. Matt Covington completed the top five.
John Carney II crossed sixth with Chase Randall in seventh. Canada’s Robbie Price was the Hard Charger with a run from 20th to eighth. Brad Bowden followed from 15th to ninth with Oregon’s Tanner Holmes tenth.
A field of 22 drivers made the call at Diamond Park Speedway. Colton Hardy grabbed $100 as the Bush’s Chicken Quick Qualifier. Heat Races were each worth $100 to win thanks to Griffith Truck and Equipment, Schure Built Suspension, and Brewer Trucking. Wins went to Harli White, J.J. Hickle, and Seth Bergman. The Tiny’s Truck Repair Hard Charger was Robbie Price and picked up $100. The Mid-Mo Equipment Dash put an extra $100 in Colton Heath’s pocket.
While J.J. Hickle won the overall Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products title, Seth Bergman finished second with Colton Heath, Michael Faccinto, and John Carney II taking the top five spots. In all, 91 drivers from 16 states and three countries took part in Sprint Week competition.
Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s
Diamond Park Speedway
Nashville, Arkansas
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Bush’s Chicken Qualifying
Qualifying (2 Laps)
1. 41-Colton Hardy, 12.929[2]
2. J2-John Carney II, 12.997[14]
3. 33-Colton Heath, 13.017[5]
4. 17W-Harli White, 13.030[7]
5. 95-Matt Covington, 13.110[4]
6. 9-Chase Randall, 13.130[3]
7. 23M-Lance Moss, 13.138[1]
8. 63-JJ Hickle, 13.175[8]
9. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 13.195[15]
10. 5T-Ryan Timms, 13.256[6]
11. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 13.323[10]
12. 23-Seth Bergman, 13.346[18]
13. 0-Eric Baldaccini, 13.462[17]
14. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 13.536[13]
15. 88-Travis Reber, 13.672[20]
16. 1S-Joey Schmidt, 13.775[9]
17. 21P-Robbie Price, 13.792[19]
18. 30-Joseph Miller, 13.800[16]
19. 2-Brad Bowden, 13.821[22]
20. 44-Jesse Love, 13.834[21]
21. 09-Mike Vaculik, 13.919[12]
22. 6-Jett Carney, 14.258[11]
Heat Race #Races (All drivers will advance to the A-Feature)
Schure Built Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 17W-Harli White[3]
2. 23M-Lance Moss[2]
3. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]
4. 41-Colton Hardy[4]
5. 2-Brad Bowden[7]
6. 6-Jett Carney[8]
7. 1S-Joey Schmidt[6]
8. 0-Eric Baldaccini[5]
Griffith Trucking Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 63-JJ Hickle[2]
2. 95-Matt Covington[3]
3. J2-John Carney II[4]
4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[5]
5. 18T-Tanner Holmes[1]
6. 44-Jesse Love[7]
7. 21P-Robbie Price[6]
Brewer Trucking Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 23-Seth Bergman[1]
2. 5H-Michael Faccinto[2]
3. 33-Colton Heath[4]
4. 88-Travis Reber[5]
5. 9-Chase Randall[3]
6. 30-Joseph Miller[6]
7. 09-Mike Vaculik[7]
Mid-Mo Equipment Dash:
Dash (6 Laps)
1. 33-Colton Heath[1]
2. 63-JJ Hickle[2]
3. 17W-Harli White[4]
4. J2-John Carney II[7]
5. 9-Chase Randall[8]
6. 41-Colton Hardy[3]
7. 95-Matt Covington[6]
8. 23-Seth Bergman[5]
SawBlade.com A-Feature
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 33-Colton Heath[1]
2. 63-JJ Hickle[2]
3. 5H-Michael Faccinto[10]
4. 41-Colton Hardy[6]
5. 95-Matt Covington[7]
6. J2-John Carney II[4]
7. 9-Chase Randall[5]
8. 21P-Robbie Price[20]
9. 2-Brad Bowden[15]
10. 18T-Tanner Holmes[14]
11. 44-Jesse Love[17]
12. 88-Travis Reber[13]
13. 1S-Joey Schmidt[19]
14. 30-Joseph Miller[16]
15. 17B-Ryan Bickett[12]
16. 09-Mike Vaculik[21]
17. 6-Jett Carney[18]
18. 17W-Harli White[3]
19. 23M-Lance Moss[9]
20. 5T-Ryan Timms[11]
21. 23-Seth Bergman[8]
22. 0-Eric Baldaccini[22]
Lap Leader(s): Colton Heath 1-25
Tiny’s Truck Repair Hard Charger: Robbie Price +12
High Point Driver: N/A
Provisional(s): N/A
2020 Sprint Week Winners:
Blake Hahn – 2 (8/14 – Creek County Speedway; 8/15 – I-30 Speedway)
J.J. Hickle – 1 (8/11 – Lakeside Speedway)
John Carney II – 1 (8/12 – Caney Valley Speedway)
Seth Bergman – 1 (8/13 – 81-Speedway)
Colton Heath – 1 – (8/16 – Diamond Park Speedway);
2020 Sprint Week Standings (Final)
J.J. Hickle-829
Seth Bergman-747
Colton Heath-730
Michael Faccinto-709
John Carney II-703
Harli White-644
Robbie Price-608
Tanner Holmes-586
Chase Randall-570
Ryan Bickett-540
Blake Hahn-539
Jake Bubak-498
Riley Goodno-495
Ryan Timms-492
Channin Tankersley-486
Brandon Anderson-482
Jesse Love-470
Colton Hardy-464
Matt Covington-435
Jett Carney-421
Travis Reber-366
Shane Hopkins-365
Jesse Baker-325
Avery Goodman-318
Lance Moss-316
Fred Mattox-295
Zach Chappell-293
Danny Sams III-293
Brad Bowden-284
Ian Madsen-272
Nick Parker-238
Joey Schmidt-234
Tim Crawley-232
Mike Vaculik-228
Eric Baldaccini-218
Cody Gardner-216
Gunner Ramey-195
J.R. Topper-195
Kyle Bellm-195
Casey Wills-186
Sean McClelland-184
Dylan Postier-171
Joseph Miller-167
Trey Burke-163
Kyle Clark-154
Preston Perlmutter-130
Forrest Sutherland-130
Tim Kent-130
Kevin Cummings-130
Glen Saville-130
Bailey Hughes-130
Jake Greider-130
Blake Jenkins-130
Derek Hagar-119
Jay Russell-113
Danny Smith-113
J.D. Johnson-110
Alex Sewell-110
Austin O’Neal-96
Jeff Stasa-96
Chris Morgan-94
Chelsea Blevins-92
Zach Pringle-92
Howard Moore-90
Bailey Elliott-65
Bailey Sucich-65
Jeremy Campbell-65
Terry Easum-65
Zach Blurton-65
Eric Mathews-65
Rick Wright Jr-65
Mickey Walker-65
Noah Harris-65
Charlie Crumpton-65
Ernie Ainsworth-65
Ronny Howard-65
Charlie Louden-65
Rick Pringle-65
Chad Jones-65
Joe Young-65
Dustin Gates-65
Jeremy Middleton-65
Brandon Hanks-65
Chris Banja-65
Kevin Hinkle-65
Hayden Martin-65
Brandon Taylor-65
Chase Howard-65
Hunter Poe-65
Landon Britt-65
Richard Reynolds-65