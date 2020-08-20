WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY’S PETE JACOBS MEMORIAL WINNER WILL POCKET $13,000

By Mike Swanger

The Pete Jacobs Memorial race at Wayne County Speedway is set for Sunday, September 6 and will pay the winner $13,000. This year’s event will be an UNSANCTIONED race for the 410 Sprints. Along with the big payday for the winner, there will be many other contingency awards up for the drivers like fast qualifier, hard charger, hard luck and longest tow for the drivers. A complete run down of the total purse and prizes will be released within the next week.

Pete Jacobs started work on Wayne County Speedway back on May 1st, 1965 and the track held it’s first race on June 26, 1965 with Myron Harris the winner in the open wheel modified sprint. The Jacobs name is still very prominent in today’s racing world with grandson’s and great grandson’s still racing as Dean Jacobs is the point leader and four feature wins at WCS. Lee Jacobs, Trey Jacobs and R J Jacobs are all very competitive in the 410 sprint racing world.

In 2015 and 2016, Sheldon Haudenschild was the winner of the Pete Jacobs Memorial while Caleb Helms was the winner in 2017 as Tim Shaffer claimed the checkered flag in 2018. Last years race was rained out.

Joining the 410 sprints on the racing card will be the Steel Block Late Model Series. With six races completed and two races this weekend (August 21 and 22), the Series is just in it’s second season but growing quickly. Zach Milbee was the champion last year and has a win in 2020. Jared Hawkins has two victories this year while Corey Delancey, Clint Keenan and Matt Melvin has parked in victory lane this season. Three drivers who have raced at WCS this season with the steel block engines have been Jimmy Morey, Kyle Wiser and Jason Skelly.

Another class will be announced to race on September 6th will also be announced within the next week.

General admission tickets will be $25 and a pit pass will be $35 for the Pete Jacobs Memorial.

Watch for more information on the track website and facebook page.