Cam Schafer Bests 27 Car Field at Cedar Lake Speedway

By Kris Peterson

The Pirtek UMSS Traditional Sprint Cars brought a 27 car field to Cedar Lake Speedway tonight after several rain outs have kept them off the track since mid July.

Heat race winners were Cam Schafer, Bryan Roach, and Mike Mueller.

The 20 lap Pirtek UMSS feature race would start 26 cars after losing the 2J of John Lowe who flipped in the 3rd heat race. The 97 of Schafer would jump out to an early lead from inside the 2nd row, with DaRonco, Parsons and Caho giving chase. Brad Peterson who started in the 12th position was climbing through the field at a good clip making it into 4th but was not a match for Schafer who put it up on the cushion and set the cruise control leading all 20 laps from green to checkers.

RESULTS:

Heat 1: Schafer, Caho, Berger, Hanson, Peterson, Vogel, Widdes,Becker, Vadnais

Heat 2: Roach, DaRonco, Serabian, Brandt, Kouba, Kerzman, Kirchner, Cunningham,Vaillancourt

Heat 3: Mueller, Parsons, Lewerer, Stordahl, Hansen, Kouba, Stordahl, Lowe (DNF), Siem (DNS)

Pirtek UMSS Feature Results:

1 Cam Schafer

2 Nick DaRonco

3 Rob Caho Jr

4 Brad Peterson

5 Scott Brandt

6 Johnny Parsons III

7 Mike Mueller

9 Todd Hansen

10 Harry Hanson

11 Jon Lewerer

12 Jim Kouba

13 Denny Stordahl

14 Jake Kouba

15 Jeremy Kerzman

16 Brad Cunningham

17 Bryan Roach

18 Chris Vogel

19 Eric Serabian

20 DJ Vadnais

21 Eric Becker

22 Jeff Kirchner

23 Zach Widdes

24 Dennis Stordahl

25 John Vaillancourt (DNF)

26 Greg Siem (DNS)

27 John Lowe (DNS)

Photos: Vince Peterson

