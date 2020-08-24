Jack Gunn Memorial All Stars Twin 20s At Williams Grove August 28

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will present the Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20s for the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars Series this Friday, August 28 at 7:30 pm.

The exciting event will be a sprints only program with gates for the big program opening at 5:30 pm.

Presented by Union Quarries, the Jack Gunn Memorial twin 20-lap mains will each pay $4,000 to win with total purses for each feature worth over $20,000 each.

Time trials will set the heat starting grids while the winner of the first 20-lap main event will draw for an inversion to start the second feature event.

Inversion possibilities will be four, six, eight, 10 or 12.

Fast Tees Screenprinting of Thompsontown will pay $300 to set fast time over the field.

Both 20-lap feature events will carry full points toward the 2020 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car Williams Grove Speedway track title.

Brent Marks of Myerstown is the current Williams Grove Speedway point leader.

Event sponsor Union Quarries of Carlisle is one of the top stone, concrete and blacktop producing companies in the region.

Union Quarries has been providing materials to Adams County, York County, Perry County and throughout the area since 1961.

Learn more about the company by visiting www.unionquarries.com.

The All Stars will again be led into Williams Grove by series point leader Aaron Reutzel of Clute, Texas, who has six wins under this belt on the circuit this year.

Last year, Reutzel drove to victory in the first Gunn Memorial twin 20 and by doing so he became the first ever All Stars touring driver to win a main event at Williams Grove Speedway since the series first raced there in 1970.

Reutzel is going for his third All Stars circuit title in a row in 2020.

Californian Cory Eliason holds down second in All Stars season points followed by Zeb Wise

Following Reutzel’s win in the first Gunn Memorial twin last year, Lance Dewease came back to score the second of the twins but then Reutzel rallied again in September for another All Stars win at the track.

Thus, the locals known as the Pennsylvania Posse now hold a 35-3 record of victory against the touring stars as they again prepare to take on Williams Grove Speedway.

Invading independent Kyle Larson scored an All Stars win at Williams Grove in July of this season and in total Larson holds 12 this year in series action.

After the August 28 racing program, the All Stars Circuit of Champions will return to Williams Grove on Friday, September 18 to contest the Dirt Classic Qualifier.

The August 28 twin 20s will be another race in the 2020 Hoosier Diamond Series of races at the track.

Adult general admission is set at $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for $10. Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.