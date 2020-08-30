Philo powers to Attica 410 win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio –

“This whole year has kind of been crazy. I want to thank John Bores and Rex LeJeune and everyone at Attica and all the fans…it’s been a difficult year for all of us but we appreciate you for coming out here and supporting us so we can keep doing what we love,” said Philo beside his Control Design Solutions, Tire Slick, Integrity Auto Sales, Banshee Graphics, Shop Supply Services, Columbus Equipment, Bohmer Rentals, Classic Ink USA, Berryman Racing Shocks, Sprint Fun Photos, Smith Titanium, Kistler Engines, Kistler Racing Products backed 5T.

“Tonight was the only night I was pissed drawing a six for the redraw. I knew we were going to be good where ever we started. I knew we would come right through there…it came sooner than I thought. I can’t thank my guys enough…my dad, Jim Robey, Josh LaCombe..we have a really good car rolling now so hopefully this is good momentum for next week with the All Stars,” he added.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver took the lead on lap 8 and only a late race caution kept him from dominating the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints A-main. That yellow flag with just two laps to go didn’t phase the three time Attica track champion as he took his fifth win of the year at Attica and the 54th of his career in the division.

“It’s an ’09 car…it’s been around awhile. The tubes are different in the back. When I get it right this thing just drives forward. I have to thank Bob Hampshire…we have to have a motor to pull this thing and this is the third different motor this season…I’ve won with three different motors,” said Weaver beside his B&B Drain Services, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Seagate Sandblasting, Weaver Performance backed #1W.

After a lengthy delay following an opening lap crash that resulted in a driver being taken to the hospital complaining of neck pain, Shawn Valenti held off a late race charge from Jamie Miller to claim his second dirt truck feature win in a row. It was Valenti’s 20th career truck win at Attica.

“I looked up at the board and saw the 4M (Miller) was behind me and I wasn’t quite sure what to do on the restart and Jamie stuck his nose under me and made a race of it and made me get back on it. I want to thank A Plus Auto Center for putting up some extra cash, Roelle Fabrication, Scott’s Property Management, Craig Miller Trucking, Best Performance Motorsports, KS Sales & Service, Gressman Powersports, Dave Story Equipment and Speedways Bar and Grill for all their support,” said Valenti.

Cole Macedo and John Ivy brought the field to green for the 30-lap Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint feature with Ivy gaining the advantage over Cale Conley, Philo and Macedo. After a lap was complete the steering broke on Macedo’s machine as he spun in turn three with Max Stambaugh also spinning.

On the restart Conley drove around Ivy for the lead as Philo also pressured Ivy for second, taking the runner-up spot on lap three. Conley and Philo raced side by side for several laps. When the leaders hit lapped traffic on lap 13 Conley got hung up and Philo raced to his inside and took the lead a hand full of laps later.

Philo began to pull away from Conley as Nate Dussel moved into third with Ivy and Stuart Brubaker giving chase. The second and final caution flew on lap 23 but Philo raced to a fantastic restart and pulled away the final seven circuits for the win over Conley, Dussel, Ivy and DJ Foos.

Larry Kingseed Jr. jumped into a commanding lead at the drop of the green for the 25 lap Fremont Fence 305 A-main over Matt Foos, Weaver, Kasey Ziebold, Kody Brewer, Jamie Miller and Justin Lusk. Weaver moved into second on lap three and began to close the gap on Kingseed.

Weaver drove under Kingseed to take the lead on lap 11 as they raced into heavy lapped traffic with Foos and Miller battling for third and Ziebold and Brewer battling for fifth. Kingseed brought out the caution on lap 13 but Weaver was just too strong on the restart and once again pulled away over Foos, Miller, Ziebold and Brewer.

The final caution with just two laps to go gave the field one last shot at Weaver but again he raced away on an excellent restart to take the win over Foos, Miller, a charging Mike Keegan and Ziebold.

Following a multi-truck crash at the beginning of the dirt truck A-main, Jamie Miller jumped into the early lead over Jeff Babcock, Valenti, Brandon Stuckey, Brad Stuckey, Keith Sorg and Dan Hennig. Miller, Babcock and Valenti pulled away and waged a terrific battle for the lead with Valenti taking the top spot on lap three.

Valenti pulled away as Miller, Babcock and Steve Sabo raced hard for the runner-up spot. A caution with five laps to go put Miller right on Valenti’s rear bumper and when the green flew Miller charged to Valenti’s inside. Another caution a lap later and Valenti moved to the bottom of the track on the restart and was able to pull away from Miller with Sabo, Babcock and Brad Stuckey rounding out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park will host the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4 and 5. On Friday, the All Stars will battle for $5,000 to win on Murphy Tractor/Core & Main/Stillwater Metals Night with the Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models battling for $3,000 to win. Saturday on All Pro Aluminum Heads/Core & Main Night, the All Stars go for $10,000 to win with the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints battling for $1,000 to win. The entire weekend is presented by Kistler Engines and Kistler Racing Products which is putting up a $1,000 each night if the All Star feature winner has a Kistler Engine under the hood.

Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.23-Cole Macedo, 12.889; 2.3C-Cale Conley, 12.947; 3.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.024; 4.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.052; 5.97-Max Stambaugh, 13.066; 6.5T-Travis Philo, 13.074; 7.1-Nate Dussel, 13.118; 8.16-DJ Foos, 13.155; 9.49-Shawn Dancer, 13.156; 10.8M-TJ Michael, 13.210; 11.77I-John Ivy, 13.291; 12.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.309; 13.15-Mitch Harble, 13.357; 14.14-Chad Wilson, 13.642; 15.5H-Jordan Harble, 13.651; 16.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 13.880;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 97-Max Stambaugh[2] ; 2. 3C-Cale Conley[4] ; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[1] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 5. 8M-TJ Michael[7] ; 6. 16-DJ Foos[5] ; 7. 14-Chad Wilson[8] ; 8. 49-Shawn Dancer[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 77I-John Ivy[1] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[2] ; 3. 33W-Caleb Griffith[3] ; 4. 23-Cole Macedo[4] ; 5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5] ; 6. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[8] ; 7. 15-Mitch Harble[6] ; 8. 5H-Jordan Harble[7]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[6] ; 2. 3C-Cale Conley[4] ; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[7] ; 4. 77I-John Ivy[2] ; 5. 16-DJ Foos[11] ; 6. 8M-TJ Michael[9] ; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 8. 97-Max Stambaugh[5] ; 9. 33W-Caleb Griffith[8] ; 10. 14-Chad Wilson[13] ; 11. 15-Mitch Harble[14] ; 12. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[12] ; 13. 49-Shawn Dancer[15] ; 14. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[10] ; 15. 23-Cole Macedo[1] ; 16. 5H-Jordan Harble[16]

Hard Charger: 16-DJ Foos, +6

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2] ; 2. X-Mike Keegan[3] ; 3. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[1] ; 4. 12F-Matt Foos[4] ; 5. 1H-Zeth Sabo[9] ; 6. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[5] ; 7. 3X-Brandon Riehl[7] ; 8. 5M-Mike Moore[8] ; 9. 28-Tad Peck[6]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[4] ; 2. 12-Kyle Capodice[2] ; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3] ; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[9] ; 5. 3V-Chris Verda[7] ; 6. 47-Matt Lucius[1] ; 7. 9-Logan Riehl[8] ; 8. 51-Garrett Craine[5] ; 9. 29-Rich Farmer[6]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 11G-Luke Griffith[1] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[6] ; 4. 22-Justin Lusk[2] ; 5. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 6. 11W-Shawn Wolford[5] ; 7. 77X-Jamin Kindred[4] ; 8. Z10-Brandon Moore[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[1] ; 2. 9-Logan Riehl[5] ; 3. 3X-Brandon Riehl[4] ; 4. 47-Matt Lucius[2] ; 5. 28-Tad Peck[10] ; 6. 5M-Mike Moore[7] ; 7. 29-Rich Farmer[11] ; 8. 11W-Shawn Wolford[3] ; 9. 77X-Jamin Kindred[6] ; 10. 51-Garrett Craine[8] ; 11. Z10-Brandon Moore[9]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[6] ; 2. 12F-Matt Foos[2] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[10] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[7] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4] ; 6. 1H-Zeth Sabo[13] ; 7. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[8] ; 8. 12-Kyle Capodice[11] ; 9. 5-Kody Brewer[5] ; 10. 22-Justin Lusk[3] ; 11. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[16] ; 12. 11G-Luke Griffith[9] ; 13. 9-Logan Riehl[17] ; 14. 3V-Chris Verda[14] ; 15. 75-Jerry Dahms[15] ; 16. 3X-Brandon Riehl[18] ; 17. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1] ; 18. 28-Tad Peck[20] ; 19. 47-Matt Lucius[19] ; 20. 19R-Steve Rando[12]

Hard Charger: 26-Jamie Miller +7

Dirt Trucks –

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 32H-Dan Hennig[2] ; 2. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[3] ; 3. 16-Steve Sabo[7] ; 4. P51-Paul Brown Jr[4] ; 5. 11-Austin Gibson[5] ; 6. 27-Calob Crispen[6] ; 7. 6-Caleb Shearn[1]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 2. 1-Jeff Babcock[4] ; 3. 4S-Keith Sorg[3] ; 4. 17X-Dustin Keegan[6] ; 5. 7X-Dana Frey[1] ; 6. 14T-Cody Truman[5]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[1] ; 2. 5S-Brad Stuckey[4] ; 3. 13-Andy Keegan[5] ; 4. 75-Adam Dible[2] ; 5. 7H-JT Horn[6] ; 6. 1X-Patrick Pinkston[3]

A-Main 1 – (15 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller[1] ; 3. 16-Steve Sabo[10] ; 4. 1-Jeff Babcock[3] ; 5. 5S-Brad Stuckey[6] ; 6. 17X-Dustin Keegan[11] ; 7. 32H-Dan Hennig[8] ; 8. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[5] ; 9. P51-Paul Brown Jr[12] ; 10. 27-Calob Crispen[16] ; 11. 14T-Cody Truman[17] ; 12. 7H-JT Horn[15] ; 13. 1X-Patrick Pinkston[18] ; 14. 6-Caleb Shearn[19] ; 15. 7X-Dana Frey[14] ; 16. 4S-Keith Sorg[2] ; 17. 75-Adam Dible[7] ; 18. 13-Andy Keegan[9] ; 19. 11-Austin Gibson[13]