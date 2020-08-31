Reutzel Outruns Danny Dietrich to Become First Repeat All Star Winner at Bedford Speedway

From Tyler Altmeyer

BEDFORD, Pa. (August 30, 2020) – The first seven visits to Bedford Speedway resulted in seven different winners, but two-time and defending Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 champion, Aaron Reutzel, crossed into the mult-time threshold on Sunday night and claimed a second Bedford Speedway feature win, doing so over Central Pennsylvania rival and recent Series winner, Danny Dietrich. The All Star victory, accompanied by a $5,000 top prize, was Reutzel’s ninth of the 2020 season, well on his way to a third consecutive Series championship with 11 events remaining on the schedule.

“I really can’t say enough about this team. I can’t be more proud of them,” Aaron Reutzel said, driver of the Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports, Folkens Brothers Trucking, Fischer Body Shop, Hollywood Blasting and Coating, Precision Catalyst, No. 87 sprint car. “To come back after everything that’s happened, and to win like we did, I couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved. We are really proud of this one tonight.”

Despite starting from the pole position, Reutzel did not lead from start to finish. In fact, the Clute, Texas-native lost the initial battle for the top spot, allowing Dietrich, who started from the outside-pole position, to drive away and lead the first two circuits. A caution on lap three would act as Reutzel’s saving grace, giving the championship hopeful a second chance at controlling the field.

Reutzel’s ensuing restart went off without a hitch, nearly tied to the back bumper of the Gary Kauffman Racing entry as the lead duo raced by the single-file restart cone. Keeping that momentum handy, Reutzel immediately dove to the bottom of turn one and slid across the nose of Dietrich, officially capturing the lead at the exit of turn two.

Although finding a few opportunities to catch Reutzel in traffic, Danny Dietrich would have to settle for second, followed by Paul McMahan, Brent Marks and Cory Eliason.

“I knew I wanted to be right on his back bumper when we came down for the restart. The smart thing for (Dietrich) to do would have been to slide himself, but he left the door open for me and I was able to go in there and slide him,” Reutzel continued. “I knew that restart was going to mean everything because clean air was so important here tonight. Regardless, we had a phenomenal race car. I just couldn’t be more proud.”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions

Bedford Speedway

Bedford, Pennsylvania

Saturday August 29, 2020

Lincoln Electric Qualifying

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 16.076[12]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.138[18]

3. 26-Cory Eliason, 16.195[11]

4. 14-Tony Stewart, 16.217[19]

5. 5-Brent Marks, 16.224[10]

6. 39-Justin Peck, 16.233[20]

7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 16.272[21]

8. 11-Zeb Wise, 16.391[16]

9. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 16.425[22]

10. 13-Paul McMahan, 16.464[5]

11. 17-Josh Baughman, 16.475[2]

12. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.538[8]

13. 2-AJ Flick, 16.581[15]

14. 99-Skylar Gee, 16.589[3]

15. 9-James McFadden, 16.594[6]

16. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 16.661[17]

17. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 16.675[23]

18. 99M-Kyle Moody, 16.743[7]

19. 7K-Dan Shetler, 16.761[13]

20. W20-Greg Wilson, 16.799[1]

21. 880-Drew Ritchey, 17.202[9]

22. 8M-TJ Michael, 17.203[4]

23. 42-Sye Lynch, 59.999[14]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 13-Paul McMahan[1]

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2]

3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

4. 14-Tony Stewart[3]

5. 2-AJ Flick[5]

6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[6]

7. 8M-TJ Michael[8]

8. 7K-Dan Shetler[7]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 17-Josh Baughman[1]

2. 11-Zeb Wise[2]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

4. 5-Brent Marks[3]

5. 99-Skylar Gee[5]

6. 24-Lucas Wolfe[6]

7. W20-Greg Wilson[7]

DNS: 42-Sye Lynch

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

2. 9-James McFadden[5]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[4]

4. 99M-Kyle Moody[6]

5. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr[2]

6. 880-Drew Ritchey[7]

7. 39-Justin Peck[3]

Kears Speed Shop Dash (6 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

3. 13-Paul McMahan[4]

4. 17-Josh Baughman[6]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]

6. 26-Cory Eliason[7]

7. 5-Brent Marks[5]

8. 14-Tony Stewart[8]

Ollies Bargain Outlet A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

3. 13-Paul McMahan[3]

4. 5-Brent Marks[7]

5. 26-Cory Eliason[6]

6. 9-James McFadden[11]

7. 39M-Anthony Macri[5]

8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[9]

9. 14-Tony Stewart[8]

10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[16]

11. 17-Josh Baughman[4]

12. 11-Zeb Wise[10]

13. 2-AJ Flick[14]

14. 99M-Kyle Moody[12]

15. 24-Lucas Wolfe[17]

16. 99-Skylar Gee[15]

17. 8M-TJ Michael[20]

18. W20-Greg Wilson[19]

19. 7K-Dan Shetler[21]

20. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr[13]

21. 880-Drew Ritchey[18]

22. 42-Sye Lynch[22]