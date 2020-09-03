Great Lakes Edition: Zane Devault Looks to Defend Home Turf Against FAST at Butler

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(September 2, 2020) — Zane Devault has been opening eyes again this season running well every Friday night at Attica Raceway Park, scoring foure feature victories this season at Butler, and leading the points at Butler Motor Speedway. Devault from Plymouth, Indiana will defend his home turf at Butler this week against the FAST 410 Sprint Car series.

Devault took a moment for a quick Q&A session to discuss the upcoming FAST event at Butler.

T.J: Do you feel like you have any advantage running Butler all year over the FAST drivers?

Devault: Yes I feel like we have a solid base line for our set up and I am able to read the track a little better than the guys coming in the track surface is way different than most tracks.

T.J: How do you feel racing at Attica on Fridays has impacted your driving?

Devault: think it has made me a way better driver. The guys that you compete with week In and week out are guys that can go run with the Al Stars and World of Outlaws and be competitive.

T.J: How does having to qualify change your strategy for Saturday?

Devault: don’t think it changes anything makes me feel better about the night because I am not the greatest at drawing where so I have been starting in the back of our heats so I think we will stick to what we do and we will hopefully be fast right out of the gate.

T.J: What would winning that race, the biggest at Butler this season, mean to you?

Devault: It would be exciting and awesome for not only me but the team that has worked hard to get me fast this year everywhere we go.

T.J: What are you plans for the rest of 2020?

Devault: We are planning on finishing out Attica every Friday and Saturday at Butler. After that we are going to play it by ear and try and race some bigger shows, hopefully.

Notes:

• Two Michigan drivers that will not be at Butler are Dan McCarron and Ryan Ruhl. McCarron and Ruhl will venture to Wisconsin to compete with the Interstate Racing Association this weekend at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, Plymouth Dirt Track, and 141 Speedway. Ruhl will make his second start in the NEFCO Metal fabrication and sales #5 car while McCarron is taking his own car with support from Poor racing, a former supporter of Scotty Nietzel’s effort with IRA. All three events will be broadcast on floracing.com

• Another interesting addition to the FAST field Saturday at Butler is Gregg Dalman will be driving Greg Wheeler’s #16C. Wheeler’s team picked up a Great Lakes Super Sprint victory earlier in the season with Chase Ridenour behind the wheel.

• FAST is not the only 410 sprint car group in action this week as the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints venture north to Crystal Motor Speedway. Brian Ruhlman holds a 23 point lead going into the season finale over Mike Galdja.

• Butler also has another sanctioned program on the 2020 schedule with Sprints on Dirt returning to action on September 12th.

• While the racing world marveled at Kyle Larson’s performance this past week, Late Model and Modified standout Ruhlman continues to improve in the sprint car. With two wins this season at Owendale Speedway Ruhlman appears to be finding the same kind of speed as he carries in stock cars.

• Brooklyn Lanes, a long time supporter of sprint car racing on the hood of Mark Mead’s car, announced they were going out of business after 50 years. We wish everyone involved with the business the best and thank them for supporting racing for many years.

• Pavement sprint car fans can rejoice that the rained-out event at M40 Speedway is rescheduled for September 18. The September 19 non-wing date at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis has been removed from the schedule.

• We want to send well wishes out to Terry Wilbur’s family after he suffered a medical issue at Butler Motor Speedway on Saturday. Wilbur is still in the hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan. If you are interested in helping Wilbur and his family I would advice a donation to the Steve King Foundation noting that the donation is for Terry.