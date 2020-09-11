PETALUMA USAC WESTERN STATES & BCRA MIDGET MAKE-UP SHOW SET FOR OCTOBER 3RD

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 10, 2020… Last Sunday’s cancelled “West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge Race” at Petaluma with the USAC Western States and BCRA Midgets will be made up on Saturday, October 3rd.

The Sunday show was cancelled after track promoter Rick Faeth received a direct request from Petaluma’s Mayor and City Manager. The management at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds promised a makeup race and worked with Faeth to secure a new date.

The October 3rd event will be the first of two “West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge” races. Extra prize money will be up for grabs to the top-five drivers in points from the October 3rd and 24th events at Petaluma. The mini-series will pay $1,000-to-win, $700-for-2nd, $500-for-3rd, $350-for-4th, and $250-for-5th. To be eligible, racers must be members in good standing with either USAC or BCRA. Points will be tallied using the USAC championship point schedule and ties will be broken by the October 24th qualifying times. If the October 24th show is cancelled, the prize money will be halved and awarded by the October 3rd points. Ties are broken by qualifying results. A special thanks goes to the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame, Ken Clapp, and everyone behind the scenes for their generous support. For more information on the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame, visit westcoaststockcarhalloffame.com.

Petaluma’s 3/8-mile oval will host the traditional 360s of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series on Saturday, September 12th and 19th.

NEXT USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SPECIAL EVENTS:

October 3: *Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA (West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge Race #1 / Non-Points)

October 10: *Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (Non-Points)

October 24: *Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA (West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge Race #2 / Non-Points)

* = Co-Sanctioned with Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA).

This schedule is subject to change.