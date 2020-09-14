Blurton Scores Seventh United Rebel Sprint Series Win of Season at 81 Speedway

From Rick Salem

PARK CITY, Kansas (September 12, 2020) – The Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing were back in action on Saturday night after a brief break. Sixteen cars were in attendance at the 3/8-mile semi-banked dirt track of 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas. Zach Blurton went on to claim Saturday’s top prize of $1,000.

Ty Williams and Connor Atkinson set the pace for the 25-lap feature event. Blurton shot to the early lead with Williams and Velasquez following. On lap two, caution would fly over the field for Oberlin, Kansas’ Chad Salem. The drop of the green saw Blurton with momentum over the field while Oklahoma-native, Tanner Conn, rocketed to second.

Another caution would fly on lap six for Eric Matthews. The restart saw Oklahoma’s Jake Martens with the start of his march forward through the top five getting by Ty Williams for fourth. The final caution would come out on lap eleven for Connor Atkinson. Blurton remained in control of the race lead over Tanner Conn. Ray Seemann held on to third until lap sixteen, when Martens claimed the position. JD Johnson saw the end of the race to his advantage, charging from his ninth-place starting position to lock into the top-five.

Quinter, Kansas’ Zach Blurton led the 25-lap feature from start to finish. Two Okalahoma-natives, Tanner Conn and Jake Martens, rounded out the top-three. Ray Seemann and JD Johnson completed the top-five finishers with the United Rebel Sprint Series at 81 Speedway.

Kyler Johnson claimed the Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard-charger by passing five cars to finish ninth. Ray Seemann and Jake Martens claimed heat race victories with the United Rebel Sprint Series on Saturday night.

Next up for the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series is the DCRP vs. URSS event on Saturday, September 19 at Dodge CityRacewayPark in Dodge City, Kansas.

United Rebel Sprint Series

81 Speedway – Park City, Kansas

September 12, 2020

Heat One (8 laps): 1) Ray Seemann, 2) Tanner Conn, 3) Zach Blurton, 4) Ty Williams, 5) JD Johnson, 6) Larry Neighbors, 7) Fred Holz, 8) Kyler Johnson

Heat Two (8 laps): 1) Jake Martens, 2) Shane Sundquist, 3) Taylor Velasquez, 4) Connor Atkinson, 5) Howard Van Dyke, 6) ChadSalem, 7) Brady Skrdlant, 8) Eric Matthews

A-Feature (25 laps): 1) Zach Blurton, 2) Tanner Conn, 3) Jake Martens, 4) Ray Seemann, 5) JD Johnson, 6) Shane Sundquist, 7) Ty Williams, 8) Larry Neighbors, 9) Kyler Johnson, 10) Eric Matthews, 11) Brady Skrdlant, 12) Fred Holz, 13) Howard Van Dyke, 14) Taylor Velasquez, 15) Connor Atkinson, 16) Chad Salem