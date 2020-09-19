Kendall Ruble Wins the Haubstadt Hustler

HAUBSTADT, IN (September 19, 2020) — Kendall Ruble picked up his first career USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Championship feature victory in spectacular style on Saturday night during the Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State Speedway. Ruble diced back and forth with Chase Stockon and Kyle Cummins for the lead. After Cummins was involved in a incident late in the feature that took him out of contention Ruble was able to hold off Stockon for the victory. Jaodon Rogers, Robert Ballou, and Critter Malone from 19th starting position rounded out the top five.

During the first heat race Stan Beadle was involved in a scary accident when his car struck the turn four wall, flipped, and caught fire. Beadle’s wife Samantha posted late Saturday night that Stan was transferred to St. Vincent Hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. No other information is available at this time.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 19, 2020 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – Co-Sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-13.739; 2. Kendall Ruble, 17K, Ruble/Martin-13.839; 3. Jadon Rogers, 61m, Edwards-13.870; 4. Stephen Schnapf, 38, Williams-13.967; 5. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-13.967; 6. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.008; 7. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-14.045; 8. Kent Schmidt, 5K, KO-14.071; 9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-14.150; 10. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-14.169; 11. Aric Gentry, 10, GBR-14.221; 12. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-14.225; 13. Jonathan Vennard, 54, KO-14.248; 14. Dakota Jackson, 17, On The Gass-14.300; 15. Dave Darland, 36d, EZR/Curb-Agajanian-14.360; 16. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-14.389; 17. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.442; 18. Carson Short, 17GP, Dutcher-14.458; 19. Stan Beadles, 84, Beadles-14.498; 20. Clinton Boyles, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-14.611; 21. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-14.638; 22. Logan Seavey, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.658; 23. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-14.738; 24. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-14.751; 25. Anton Hernandez, 36, Darland-14.783; 26. Critter Malone, 7, Seven-14.835; 27. Chayse Hayhurst, 20, Hayhurst-14.843; 28. Ryan Bond, 7R, Bond-15.083; 29. Chris Phillips, 6p, Phillips-15.216; 30. Sam Scott, 7s, Scott-15.464; 31. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-16.408.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kendall Ruble, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Clinton Boyles, 4. Brandon Mattox, 5. Logan Seavey, 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 7. Chayse Hayhurst, 8. Stan Beadles. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Kent Schmidt, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Jadon Rogers, 5. Dakota Jackson, 6. Aric Gentry, 7. Jonathan Vennard, 8. Critter Malone. NT

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Stephen Schnapf, 4. Carson Short, 5. Shane Cottle, 6. Sam Scott, 7. Robert Bell, 8. Ryan Bond. 2:18.996

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kyle Cummins, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Anton Hernandez, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Austin Williams, 7. Chris Phillips.

INDY METAL FINISHING SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Dakota Jackson, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Critter Malone, 4. Aric Gentry, 5. Shane Cottle, 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 7. Chayse Hayhurst, 8. Sam Scott, 9. Austin Williams, 10. Chris Phillips, 11. Logan Seavey, 12. Jonathan Vennard, 13. Ryan Bond, 14. Robert Bell.

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kendall Ruble (4), 2. Chase Stockon (2), 3. Jadon Rogers (14), 4. Robert Ballou (18), 5. Critter Malone (19), 6. Chris Windom (8), 7. Justin Grant (7), 8. Brady Bacon (12), 9. C.J. Leary (10), 10. Kyle Cummins (1), 11. Brandon Mattox (13), 12. Kent Schmidt (6), 13. Dave Darland (5), 14. Anton Hernandez (16), 15. Dakota Jackson (17), 16. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 17. Carson Short (15), 18. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (22), 19. Chayse Hayhurst (24), 20. Aric Gentry (20), 21. Clinton Boyles (9), 22. Shane Cottle (21), 23. Jonathan Vennard (23), 24. Stephen Schnapf (11). NT

**Stan Beadles flipped during the first heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Chase Stockon, Lap 3 Kendall Ruble, Laps 4-30 Chase Stockon, Laps 31-40 Kendall Ruble.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-1,511, 2-Brady Bacon-1,503, 3-Chase Stockon-1,475, 4-Justin Grant-1,430, 5-C.J. Leary-1,425, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1,228, 7-Carson Short-1,136, 8-Dave Darland-1,092, 9-Kyle Cummins-1,012, 10-Logan Seavey-971.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-139, 2-Shane Cottle-86, 3-Tanner Thorson-83, 4-Kyle Cummins-78, 5-Justin Grant-76, 6-Logan Seavey-76, 7-Robert Ballou-73, 8-Cannon McIntosh-69, 9-Andrew Layser-65, 10-Chase Stockon-63.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 25, 2020 – Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – Indiana Donor Network-Driven2SaveLives Double Double / James Dean Classic

Contingency Award Winners:

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Kyle Cummins

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Kendall Ruble

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Kevin Thomas Jr.

AutoMeter Third Heat Winner: Chase Stockon

Indy Race Parts Fourth Heat Winner: Kyle Cummins

Indy Metal Finishing Semi Winner: Dakota Jackson

KSE Racing Products / The Frolic Bar & Grill Hard Charger: Robert Ballou (18th to 4th)

Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Dave Darland

Saldana Racing Products First Non-Transfer: Chayse Hayhurst

Roger & Barb Tapy 13th Fastest Qualifier: Jonathan Vennard

ProSource Hard Work Award: Critter Malone