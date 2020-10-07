PETALUMA HOSTS USAC WESTERN STATES & BCRA MIDGET MAKE-UP RACE ON OCTOBER 17TH

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 6, 2020… Last Saturday’s (October 3rd) cancelled “West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge Race” at Petaluma Speedway with the USAC Western States and BCRA Midgets will be made up on Saturday, October 17th. The “mighty midgets” will join the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars, WMR Western Midgets, and 600 Micro Sprints at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. The GRANDSTANDS WILL BE CLOSED and floracing.com will broadcast a pay per view live stream over the internet.

Track promoter Rick Faeth was forced to cancel last Saturday’s event after ongoing wildfires in the area produced extremely unhealthy air quality conditions. Faeth worked quickly with fairgrounds management, USAC Western officials, and BCRA officials to schedule the new date.

The October 17th event will be the first of two “West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge” races. Extra prize money will be up for grabs to the top-five drivers in points from the October 17th and 24th events at Petaluma. The mini-series will pay $1,000-to-win, $700-for-2nd, $500-for-3rd, $350-for-4th, and $250-for-5th. To be eligible, racers must be members in good standing with either USAC or BCRA. Points will be tallied using the USAC championship point schedule and ties will be broken by the October 24th qualifying times. If the October 24th show is cancelled, the prize money will be halved and awarded by the October 17th points. Ties are broken by qualifying results. A special thanks goes to the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame, Ken Clapp, and everyone behind the scenes for their generous support. For more information on the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame, visit westcoaststockcarhalloffame.com.

Series officials are looking for sponsors to add bonuses and increase the purses at Petaluma. As this writing goes to press, Both the October 17th and 24th events will pay $600-to-win, $300-for-2nd, $250-for 3rd, $200-for-4th, $150-for 5th, and $100-to-start. To limit person to person contact during the night, all USAC racers must purchase their license / membership ahead of the event at usacracing.com or usaclicense.com. In addition, the entry fee will be taken from the night’s winnings.

This Saturday, October 10th, the USAC Western States Midget Series will head to Placerville Speedway for the “Prospector Pandemonium” along with the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more updates, visit usacracing.com as well as the various social media for the United States Auto Club (USAC). In addition, you can visit the USAC Western States Midget social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.