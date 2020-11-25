World of Outlaws Release 2020 Schedule

From Nick Graziano

CONCORED, N.C. (November 25, 2020) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is bringing a 90-plus schedule across 27 states with game-changing purses at stake in 2021.

Key to next season is the revitalization of a full slate of crown jewel events, including the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals with a potential $200,000 to the winner; TWO Kings Royals each paying $175,000 to win from an $800,000 purse; an additional $100,000 on the line for the Jackson Nationals if the same driver wins the Huset’s 50 ahead of Jackson; and the historic Williams Grove National Open with $75,000 to the winner from an enhanced payout through the field.

“We have set the stage for an incredible 2021 season,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “The teams will be racing for unprecedented purses in the recent history of the sport, we’ll be back to racing coast-to-coast, celebrating the 50th annual DIRTcar Nationals, the 60th annual Knoxville Nationals, two Kings Royals, a stellar Jackson Nationals with big-money incentives, and we still have a few more surprises to reveal this winter. We’re definitely looking forward to kicking off a huge new season in February.”

The Series will make its inaugural appearances at four tracks in 2021 and return to several iconic venues in the upcoming epic new season, which will kick off Feb. 5-7 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL for the 50th DIRTcar Nationals, and run into November when it wraps up with the championship-crowning Can-Am World Finals Nov. 4-6 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

“The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on our initial 2020 plans, but I think we’ve put together an exciting 2021 schedule that brings the Series back to its roots of a long season spanning across the country,” World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Director Carlton Reimers said. “Several new tracks have been added this year that should please drivers and fans alike, along with fan-favorites still in place.”

WHAT’S NEW

Magnolia Motor Speedway (Fri., Feb. 19) – For the first time since 2011, the World of Outlaws will make its return to Mississippi with its debut at Magnolia Motor Speedway. The 3/8-mile track in Columbus, MS, opened in 2004 and has hosted several Sprint Car and Late Model events since, but will be graced by the World of Outlaws for the first time in 2021.

“We’re looking forward to having the World of Outlaws race at the speedway and make their return to Mississippi,” Magnolia Motor Speedway Promoter Johnny Stokes said. “It should be a pretty good show here.”

Revolution Park Speedway (Sat., Feb. 20) – The World of Outlaws will return to Louisiana for the first time since 2004 with its debut at Revolution Park Speedway. The 3/8-mile track is asphalt but will have dirt put down on it for the event, which it did for a Late Model event this year.

Vado Speedway Park (Fri.-Sat., April 9-10) – The newly constructed multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art Vado Speedway Park in Vado, NM, will host its inaugural World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car doubleheader in April. The 3/8-mile track is located off Interstate 10 between Las Cruces, NM, and El Paso, TX. It features paved fan parking, a concrete midway, concrete pit pads and stadium quality suites.

I-70 Speedway (Fri.-Sat., April 30-May 1) – While the World of Outlaws visited I-70 Speedway in the 1980s, when the Series returns to the Odessa, MO, facility this year it will be an entirely new 3/8-mile track. It closed in 2008, but was purchased by Chris Payne, who revamped Heartland Motorsports Park in Kansas. He has turned the facility into a state-of-the-art motorsport park with the new dirt track and a dragway.

WHAT’S RETURNING

Dixie Speedway (Fri., Feb. 12) – Instead of taking a few weeks off after the season opening DIRTcar Nationals, the World of Outlaws will hit the road and make its return to the 3/8-mile Dixie Speedway in Georgia. The Series has made three previous appearances at the track, with the last coming in 2007. Mark Kinser won the first two events in 1999 and Joey Saldana won the last.

Talladega Short Track (Sat., Feb. 13) – After stopping in Georgia, the World of Outlaws will make its return to Alabama the following day at the Talladega Short Track. The Series last visited the 1/3-mile track in 2011, which saw David Gravel pick up his first career victory. There have been seven different winners in the Series’ 11 appearances at the track.

“Talladega Short Track was a blast back when I was there and I’m excited to get back,” Gravel said.

West Coast Swings (March 4-April 10 & Sept. 3-Sept. 18) – After missing out on a West Coast Swing last year, the Series has Spring and Fall swings planned, featuring the return of several exciting venues. The Spring swing will kick off Thursday, March 4, at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas before going to Arizona Speedway the following weekend and then to California. The California tour will include the Series’ return to Santa Maria Raceway for the first time in 21 years and its return to Merced Speedway for the first time since 2014. The Spring swing will then conclude at Vado Speedway Park.

The Fall swing begins in Washington, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3-4, at Skagit Speedway and stays in Washington on Monday, Sept. 6, at Grays Harbor Raceway before returning to California for the Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10-11, Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway. The Fall swing will then conclude the following weekend Friday, Sept. 17, at Keller Auto Speedway and Saturday, Sept. 18, at Placerville Speedway.

“I’m really excited we’re heading back to Placerville,” two-time and defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet said. “It’s my home track and I missed not being able to race in California this year in front of all my friends and family. It just didn’t feel like a real Outlaw schedule without the West Coast Swings.”

Sharon Speedway (Sat., May 22) – For the first time since 2016 the World of Outlaws will feature three Ohio tracks on the schedule with the addition of Sharon Speedway in 2021. The 3/8-mile track in Hartford, OH has hosted nine Series races in the past with the last event taking place in 2007. None of the current full-time drivers have won a Series race at Sharon.

New York Tour (Fri.-Sat., July 30-31) – COVID-19 canceled all plans of racing in New York in 2020, but the World of Outlaws will look to venture North again in 2021 for a doubleheader weekend. For the first time since 2018, on Friday, July 30, the Series plans to return to Ransomville Speedway and then on Saturday, July 31, to Weedsport Speedway.

Crown Jewels – The Jackson Nationals, NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals, Kings Royal and Williams Grove National Open return in 2021 as cornerstone events on the schedule. There will be an additional $100,000 on the line for the Jackson Nationals if a driver can win the finale of the Huset’s 50 – taking place a day ahead of the Nationals – and win the Nationals finale. Also, the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals will pay a potential $200,000 to the winner with each lap paying $1,000 to the driver that leads it.

Finally, as released earlier, the 2021 schedule will also feature the Series’ increased purse, which will pay at least $10,000 to the winner each event.

Tickets for all events will be available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every race live on DIRTVision.

2021 SCHEDULE

Fri.-Sun., Feb. 5-7 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL

Fri., Feb. 12 – Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA

Sat., Feb. 13 – Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL

Fri., Feb. 19 – Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS

Sat., Feb. 20 – Revolution Park Speedway – Monroe, LA

Fri.-Sat., Feb. 26-27 – Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX

Thurs., March 4 – The Dirt Track at Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Fri.-Sat., March 12-13 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

Sat., March 20 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

Sun., March 21 – TBA

Fri.-Sat., March 26-27 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

Fri., April 2 – Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

Sat., April 3 – Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA

Fri.-Sat., April 9-10 – Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM

Fri., April 16 – Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK

Sat., April 17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

Fri., April 23 – TBA

Sat., April 24 – TBA

Thurs., April 29 – Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL

Fri.-Sat., April 30-May 1 – I-70 Speedway – Odessa, MO

Fri.-Sat., May 7-8 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Wed., May 12 – Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA

Fri.-Sat., May 14-15 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

Tues., May 18 – Bridgeport Speedway – Swedesboro, NJ

Fri., May 21 – Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH

Sat., May 22 – Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH

Fri., May 28 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

Mon., May 31 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg. IN

Fri., June 4 – River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND

Sat., June 5 – Granite City Speedway – Sauk Rapids, MN

Fri.-Sat., June 11-12 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

Thurs., June 17 – 34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA

Fri., June 18 – Dubuque Speedway – Dubuque, IA

Sat., June 19 – Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI

Mon.-Tues., June 21-22 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

Thurs.-Sat., June 24-26 – Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN

Fri.-Sat., July 2-3 – Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI

Sat., July 10 – Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI

Tues., July 13 – Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH

Wed.-Sat., July 14-17 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Tues., July 20 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA

Fri.-Sat., July 23-24 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

Fri., July 30 – Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY

Sat., July 31 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY

Fri.-Sat., Aug. 6-7 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, MO

Wed.-Sat., Aug. 11-14 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

Fri., Aug. 20 – River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND

Sat., Aug. 21 – Red River Valley Speedway – West Fargo, ND

Sun., Aug. 22 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

Fri., Aug. 27 – I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

Sun., Aug. 29 – Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD

Fri.-Sat., Sept. 3-4 – Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA

Mon., Sept. 6 – Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA

Fri.-Sat., Sept. 10-11 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA

Fri., Sept. 17 – Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA

Sat., Sept. 18 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

Fri., Sept. 24 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Sat., Sept. 25 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA

Fri.-Sat., Oct. 1-2 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

Fri.-Sat., Oct. 8-9 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

Fri., Oct. 15 – TBA

Sat., Oct. 16 – TBA

Fri., Oct. 22 – Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS

Sat., Oct. 23 – TBA

Fri., Oct. 29 – TBA

Sat., Oct. 30 – TBA

Thurs.-Sat., Nov. 4-6 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC