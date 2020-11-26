Old School Racing’s Tankersley Picks Up Three Wins and Valuable 410 Sprint Car Experience

Inside Line Promotions

HIGHLANDS, Texas (Nov. 25, 2020) – A trio of victories highlighted the 2020 season for Old School Racing driver Channin Tankersley.

However, the experience he gained while making limited 410ci winged sprint car starts is what stands out to Tankersley as he reviewed his season.

“Gaining some experience in the 410 ranks was great,” he said. “This was the first year we had a good motor, enough that if we had a decent night we could run with them up front. I think we did six or seven 410 races this year. Next year we’re looking at doubling that.

“We ran three or four of the All Star shows in Oklahoma and Texas, a World of Outlaws show and then the one at Park Jefferson. Going from that and running with those guys and then into the 360s I definitely could tell a difference. Just the pace that we race with those guys, I feel like it helped me in the 360s.”

Tankersley earned his career-best 410 result of fifth at Park Jefferson International Speedway in North Sioux City, S.D., in late April. He produced a career-best Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions outing of 10th at Chatham Speedway in Chatham, La., in June before capping the season with a career-best World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series showing of 12th at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, in September.

Tankersley’s three victories came on May 9 at Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas; on July 10 at Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco, Texas; and on Nov. 7 at 82 Speedway in Petty, Texas. All three were with the Sprint Car Bandits. Tankersley finished fifth in the championship standings despite skipping multiple races with the series.

“For as little as we did race I felt like we had a pretty decent year for the most part,” he said. “We were relatively up to pace just about everywhere we went. Even in the 410 deal, once we got a balance we were trending in the right direction and picking up speed.”

SEASON STATS –

20 races, 3 wins, 9 top fives, 12 top 10s, 15 top 15s, 17 top 20s

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Intra Services

Intra Services, which is based in Channelview, Texas, is a leading provider in industrial cleaning services, hose rental and hose testing, VIK Inspections and more. The company offers cleaning services and additional services such as detonation arrestor rentals, VIK testing, Non-Haz Liquid and Solid Waste transportation, in-house environmental consulting and more. For more information, visit http://www.IntraServices.com.

“Intra Services has been a proud partner for Old School Racing for a while,” Tankersley said. “We look forward to visiting Victory Lane many times together.”

