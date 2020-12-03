USAC’S CLOSEST FINISHES OF 2020

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 2, 2020)………Cannon McIntosh earned the closest feature finish of the 2020 USAC National season in a compiled list that fully encompasses all 60 events run this past year.

McIntosh’s last lap, last corner victory over Chris Windom had a difference of just 0.056 sec. between the two at the finish line of the September 4 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

In fact, midget races took the top-four spots on the list of the closest finishes of the season. Meanwhile, the closest one-two finish of the 2020 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season ranked fifth overall, an event won by Brady Bacon on July 4 at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind. with an interval of 0.170 sec. separating he and runner-up C.J. Leary. Third-place finisher Justin Grant was 0.172 sec. behind the leader at the checkered, also making it the closest 1-2-3 finish in USAC this year.

Funny enough, Bacon tallied the closest USAC Sprint finish and also the most dominating win in USAC this year, both at the same track – Lincoln Park Speedway! His 3.964 sec. edge on September 12 at the 5/16-mile dirt oval was the largest difference between first and second fr all USAC series in 2020.

Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway led all tracks by placing three of its races inside the top-ten closest finishes of the USAC season. Tanner Thorson’s 0.065 sec. Indiana Midget Week victory over Kyle Larson there on June 21 was the second closest overall finish of the year. Kyle Cummins’ two Sprint Car Smackdown prelim victories at Kokomo on consecutive nights in late August ranked 7th and 9th overall.

Tanner Swanson’s record sixth USAC Silver Crown triumph at Brownsburg, Indiana’s Lucas Oil Raceway in August ranked 22nd overall at 0.646 sec.

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET HIGHLIGHTS SWEET SPRINGS MISSOURI NIGHT #1 9/4/20

2020-9-4 Sweet Springs USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Highlights

USAC NATIONAL RACING’S CLOSEST FEATURE FINSHES OF 2020:

1. 0.056 sec. – 9/4 – National Midget – Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Cannon McIntosh

2. 0.065 sec. – 6/21 – National Midget – Kokomo Speedway – Tanner Thorson

3. 0.119 sec. – 10/10 – National Midget – Tri-State Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

4. 0.130 sec. – 11/21 – National Midget – Merced Speedway – Tanner Thorson

5. 0.170 sec. – 7/4 – National Sprint – Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon

6. 0.180 sec. – 9/5 – National Midget – Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Buddy Kofoid

7. 0.221 sec. – 8/28 – National Sprint – Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins

8. 0.257 sec. – 7/29 – National Sprint – Terre Haute Action Track – Justin Grant

9. 0.259 sec. – 8/27 – National Sprint – Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins

10. 0.263 sec. – 6/17 – National Midget – Gas City I-69 Speedway – Kyle Larson

11. 0.288 sec. – 7/17 – National Midget – Jefferson County Speedway – Chris Windom

12. 0.324 sec. – 9/25 – National Sprint – Gas City I-69 Speedway – Justin Grant

13. 0.380 sec. – 2/15 – National Sprint – Bubba Raceway Park – Brady Bacon

14. 0.434 sec. – 7/18 – National Midget – Jefferson County Speedway – Tyler Courtney

15. 0.452 sec. – 11/20 – National Midget – Merced Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

16. 0.469 sec. – 11/13 – National Midget – Arizona Speedway – Tanner Thorson

17. 0.472 sec. – 7/24 – National Sprint – Gas City I-69 Speedway – Logan Seavey

18. 0.544 sec. – 10/9 – National Midget – Wayne County Speedway – Tanner Thorson

19. 0.552 sec. – 11/17 – National Midget – Bakersfield Speedway – Buddy Kofoid

20. 0.566 sec. – 11/14 – National Midget – Arizona Speedway – Buddy Kofoid

21. 0.598 sec. – 7/21 – National Midget – Red Dirt Raceway – Tanner Thorson

22. 0.646 sec. – 8/21 – Silver Crown – Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Tanner Swanson

23. 0.752 sec. – 9/18 – National Sprint – Terre Haute Action Track – Chris Windom

24. 0.764 sec. – 9/26 – National Sprint – Kokomo Speedway – Tyler Courtney

25. 0.774 sec. – 8/9 – Silver Crown – Selinsgrove Speedway – Shane Cottle

26. 0.819 sec. – 9/12 – National Sprint – Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Stockon

27. 0.837 sec. – 3/7 – National Midget – Southern Illinois Center – Tanner Thorson

28. 0.845 sec. – 6/6 – National Sprint – 34 Raceway – Justin Grant

29. 0.948 sec. – 9/11 – National Sprint – Bloomington Speedway – Chris Windom

30. 0.950 sec. – 6/14 – National Sprint – Tri-State Speedway – Stephen Schnapf

31. 0.965 sec. – 5/22 – National Midget – Port City Raceway – Tyler Courtney

32. 0.978 sec. – 9/19 – National Sprint – Tri-State Speedway – Chase Stockon

33. 1.013 sec. – 8/15 – Silver Crown – Salem Speedway – Kody Swanson

34. 1.015 sec. – 9/26 – National Midget – Kokomo Speedway – Chris Windom

35. 1.057 sec. – 7/26 – National Sprint – Lawrenceburg Speedway – C.J. Leary

36. 1.074 sec. – 8/8 – National Midget – Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Tyler Courtney

37. 1.105 sec. – 7/10 – National Sprint – Knoxville Raceway – Tyler Courtney

38. 1.134 sec. – 2/8 – National Midget – Bubba Raceway Park – Chris Windom

39. 1.191 sec. – 6/26 – National Sprint – Plymouth Speedway – Justin Grant

40. 1.212 sec. – 7/11 – National Sprint – Knoxville Raceway – Brady Bacon

41. 1.254 sec. – 7/25 – National Sprint – Kokomo Speedway – C.J. Leary

42. 1.285 sec. – 6/18 – National Midget – Lincoln Park Speedway – Kyle Larson

43. 1.316 sec. – 2/14 – National Sprint – Bubba Raceway Park – Brady Bacon

44. 1.322 sec. – 5/23 – National Midget – Port City Raceway – Justin Grant

45. 1.354 sec. – 10/18 – Silver Crown – Illinois State Fairgrounds – Kyle Larson

46. 1.423 sec. – 8/2 – National Sprint – Tri-State Speedway – Kyle Cummins

47. 1.488 sec. – 7/3 – National Sprint – Lincoln Park Speedway – Shane Cottle

48. 1.639 sec. – 6/7 – National Sprint – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Justin Grant

49. 1.696 sec. – 6/16 – National Midget – Paragon Speedway – Kyle Larson

50. 1.704 sec. – 6/20 – National Midget – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kyle Larson

51. 1.791 sec. – 9/25 – National Midget – Gas City I-69 Speedway – Cannon McIntosh

52. 1.825 sec. – 6/19 – National Midget – Lincoln Park Speedway – Chris Windom

53. 1.969 sec. – 2/7 – National Midget – Bubba Raceway Park – Tanner Thorson

54. 2.052 sec. – 8/23 – Silver Crown – Indiana State Fairgrounds – Kyle Larson

55. 2.399 sec. – 7/1 – National Sprint – Terre Haute Action Track – Chris Windom

56. 3.121 sec. – 10/3 – National Sprint – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brady Bacon

57. 3.385 sec. – 8/5 – National Midget – Action Track USA – Tyler Courtney

58. 3.699 sec. – 8/29 – National Sprint – Kokomo Speedway – Tyler Courtney

59. 3.964 sec. – 9/12 – National Sprint – Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon

60. N/A sec. – 7/19 – National Midget – Caney Valley Speedway – Tyler Courtney