USAC’S 2021 NATIONAL SCHEDULES TO BE REVEALED THIS WEEK

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (December 6, 2020)………USAC’s 2021 National series schedules will be revealed this coming week in a series of three shows, one each night on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, December 8-9-10, exclusively on FloRacing.

At 7pm Eastern, on Tuesday night, December 8, USAC’s Silver Crown dates will be released for the forthcoming season, the 51st for the division since its inception in 1971.

The following night, Wednesday, December 9, at 7pm Eastern, it’s the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship’s turn to unveil its slate for the 2021 season.

The final schedule release will be that of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship on Thursday, December 10 at 7pm Eastern.

Preceding each series’ schedule reveal will be each series’ 2020 USAC Season Review, an in-depth look at all the highlights and memorable moments from the entire past season – Silver Crown on Tuesday, Sprints on Wednesday and Midgets on Thursday, all on FloRacing starting at 7pm Eastern with some of the major players joining in-studio.

On Friday night, December 11, USAC’s Virtual Night of Champions will take place at 7:15pm Eastern. The program will honor all of USAC’s National and Regional champions as well as special award winners. The only way to catch it is LIVE on FloRacing.