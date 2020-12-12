Early Entry Deadline For 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals Approaching

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (December 11, 2020) The deadline for the discounted early entry into the 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl National presented by General Tire Monday, December 21. 2020.

Currently at $150 per entry, after the December 21, 2020 deadline, the cost will go up to $200. Car Count will not be restricted. Masks must be worn at all times when in attendance.

Entries will be accepted at the event. Each entry must include a W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be published or added to a qualifying night.

The 2021 entry blank is online at https://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453 and can be returned by mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517. Teams can also enter by phone to (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT).

Teams can also scan and email their entries and updated W9 to chilibowlentries@gmail.com.

A limited number of Reserved Seats Monday and Tuesday’s opening rounds can be purchased at the event.

A limited number of Pit Passes will be sold per day throughout the Chili Bowl to the General Public. Pit Passes will be available starting Monday, January 11 at 9:00 A.M. (CT) at the main entrance of the River Spirit Expo Center, located by the Golden Driller.

The 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 11-16, 2021, at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. To make sure you don’t miss any notifications regarding tickets, times, and more please sign up for our email at https://bit.ly/3luAroE.

Fans not able to attend can watch online at http://www.FloRacing.com until the event switches over live on MAVTV and http://www.LucasOilRacing.tv on Saturday night.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.