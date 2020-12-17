USCS congratulates Rookie Conner Leoffler

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – December 16, 2020 – The United Sprint Car Series is proud to congratulate the 2020 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Rookie of the Year and USCS Southern Thunder regional series Champion driver, 16-year-old Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, South, Carolina on his nomination for the 2020 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame ‘Wild Card” Driver of the Year. Leoffler, is the first USCS Rookie driver to ever win multiple main events in their first season. Leoffler won three times in USCS competition during one of the series most competitive seasons ever.

Leoffler’s biggest 2020 accomplishment may have been that he finished in the 2020 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour point standings in the runner-up spot after a season-long battle with veteran points chaser and 13-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee, The South Carolina young gun showed tremendous talent while not only winning three times in USCS competition, but, also registering 14 top five and 28 top ten finishes while competing in all 36 USCS 2020 events.

Leoffler will be honored for his accomplishments along with the other top ten USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour, USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour and USC Southern Thunder Tour drivers at the 2020 USCS Champions Awards Banquet in Fayetteville, Georgia on Saturday, January 7, 2020.

A full schedule of 2021 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car events is available at the series website. For series rules and other info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call the series office at 770-460-7223 or 770-865-6097.