POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League 2021 Schedule Release

From POWRi

Belleville, IL (12/22/2021) The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League campaign has been established with an eager 2021 season schedule, visiting various pristine racing facilities in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Serving as the POWRi Season Opener on Friday, March 19th, and Saturday, March 20th the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets will invade Wichita Falls, Texas in hopes of glory at Monarch Speedway.

Remaining a staple to early season racing action the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets will link up with the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midgets with the Eighth Annual Turnpike Challenge. Starting with Creek County Speedway on Thursday, March 25th, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will spar with the West Midget League for night one of four of Sonner State racing. I-44 Riverside Speedway will host two nights in a row on Friday, March 26th, and Saturday, March 27th, with Port City Raceway rounding out the Turnpike Challenge on Sunday, March 28th.

With much anticipation, April 16th and 17th will feature the Little Rock Nationals at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Arkansas as drivers from both POWRi Midget Leagues maintain their on-track battles in co-sanctioned competitions. Continuing the season-opening sweep of co-sanctioned racing with a fan-favorite doubleheader weekend, the Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals will kick off at Valley Speedway on Friday, April 23rd rounding out the weekend at the annual appearance at the ‘Diamond of Dirt Tracks,’ on Saturday, April 24th for the Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway. After driver’s delights in 2020, Charleston Speedway is back in a major way in 2021 with the ILLI-ANA Showdown. A two-day multiple-POWRi League spectacle on Friday, May 21st, and Saturday, May 22nd also featuring the riveting action of the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League.

The Tenth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEED Week will again host five nights of racing displaying some of the best midget racing in the world and attracting drivers from around the globe. Hosting the SPEED Week opener on Wednesday, June 16th will see Charleston Speedway take center stage as the League will then head to Lincoln Speedway on Thursday, June 17th for night two. ‘America’s Baddest Bullring’, Jacksonville Speedway will serve as the mid-way stop on Friday, June 18th before the fast lap-times of Mighty Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 19th as the POWRi Illinois SPEED Week wraps up on Sunday, June 20th at Fayette County Speedway.

“We’ve put together an action-packed 2021 race season with more in development to add to the excitement for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League that includes a handful of historic midget jewels and traditional POWRi outings,” said league director Jason McCord. Rich in heritage and tradition, Angell Park Speedway, in Sun Prairie Wisconsin, will host the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League for the Pepsi Nationals on Saturday, July 3rd, and Sunday, July 4th for a one-of-a-kind Independence Day celebration.

What has grown into a mid-season proving weekend for contenders in the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues championship battles, Valley Speedway will host the Fifth Annual Thunder in the Valley on July 16th and 17th. A pair of mid-season racing weekend visits to Lake Ozark Speedway will see the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midgets Leagues continue to join forces for the Sprint and Midget Nationals. First, on Saturday, May 29th and Sunday, May 30th, then again back at “The Lake” on Saturday, August 20th and Sunday, August 21st.

A fan-rousing favorite, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will host the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League alongside the World of Outlaws for the Iron Man 55 weekend doubleheader on August 6th and 7th.

Steeped in tradition the 2021 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League season schedule will continue with key honorary events including, the Camfield Memorial at Macon Speedway on Saturday, August 21st, the Herb Barlow Memorial at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, September 10th, the Tom Knowles Memorial at Spoon River Speedway on Saturday, September 11th, the Ron Milton Race of Champions at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, October 1st, the Second Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 at Port City Raceway on Thursday, October 14th, and the two-day Charlene Meents Memorial again in 2021 at I-44 Riverside Speedway on October 15th-16th.

Rounding out the season with a two-day event, Caney Valley Speedway will host the POWRi Season Championship on Friday, November 5th, and Saturday, November 6th as both the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League competitors will battle for supremacy in the final points events of the season.

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Tentative 2021 Season Schedule:

Friday, March 19 | Monarch Speedway | POWRi Season Opener

Saturday, March 20 | Monarch Speedway | POWRi Season Opener

*Thursday, March 25 | Creek County Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

*Friday, March 26 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

*Saturday, March 27 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

*Sunday, March 28 | Port City Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

*Friday, April 16 | I-30 Speedway | Little Rock Nationals

*Saturday, April 17 | I-30 Speedway | Little Rock Nationals

*Friday, April 23 | Valley Speedway | Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals

*Saturday, April 24 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Open Wheel Showdown

Saturday, May 8 | Macon Speedway | Midwest Season Opener

Friday, May 21 | Charleston Speedway | ILLI-ANA Showdown

Saturday, May 22 | Charleston Speedway | ILLI-ANA Showdown

Saturday, May 29 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Sprint & Midget Nationals

Sunday, May 30 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Sprint & Midget Nationals

Wednesday, June 16 | Charleston Speedway | Illinois Speed Week

Thursday, June 17 | Lincoln Speedway| Illinois Speed Week

Friday, June 18 | Jacksonville Speedway | Illinois Speed Week

Saturday, June 19 | Macon Speedway | Illinois Speed Week

Sunday, June 20 | Fayette County Speedway| Illinois Speed Week

Saturday, July 3 | Angell Park Speedway | Pepsi Nationals

Sunday, July 4 | Angell Park Speedway | Pepsi Nationals

*Friday, July 16 | Valley Speedway | Thunder in the Valley

*Saturday, July 17 | Valley Speedway | Thunder in the Valley

Sunday, July 18 | TBA

Saturday, July 31 | Macon Speedway | Midget & Sprint Double Header

*Friday, August 6 | I-55 Speedway | Iron Man 55

*Saturday, August 7 | I-55 Speedway | Iron Man 55

Friday, August 20 | Charleston Speedway

Saturday, August 21 | Macon Speedway | Camfield Memorial

Saturday, September 4 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Sprint & Midget Nationals

Sunday, September 5 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Sprint & Midget Nationals

Friday, September 10 | Jacksonville Speedway | Herb Barlow Memorial

Saturday, September 11| Spoon River Speedway | Tom Knowles Memorial

Friday, October 1 | Jacksonville Speedway | Ron Milton Race of Champions

Saturday, October 2 | Jacksonville Speedway

*Thursday, October 14 | Port City Speedway | Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55

*Friday, October 15 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Meents Memorial

*Saturday, October 16 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Meents Memorial

*Friday, November 5 | Caney Valley Speedway | POWRi Season Championship

*Saturday, November 6 | Caney Valley Speedway | POWRi Season Championship

*Dates Co-Sanctioned with POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League. Schedule subject to alterations with TBA events currently being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed.

