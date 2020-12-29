The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards announces 2021 schedule

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – December 28, 2020…Russell Motorsports Inc. has officially released the 2021 schedule of events for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards. The California based Winged 360 Sprint Car series is set to contest its fourth season of competition after not holding any races this past year due to COVID-19.

With terrific cooperation amongst promoters there will again be no conflicts between the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and King of the West-NARC, giving fans the opportunity to catch each series on several weekends throughout the Golden State. There will also be a pair of shows held on the same night with KWS-NARC, bringing the best of the best in California to the same track on the very same evening. The tour is excited to also welcome three new venues to the mix in 2021.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is pleased to welcome back Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards and Hoosier Racing Tires as major sponsors for the upcoming season, which gets underway with the first of two appearances at Placerville Speedway on Saturday March 27th.

The tour then returns to Placerville on Saturday June 12th for the 30th running of the “Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial” alongside KWS-NARC. It marks the initial occasion SCCT takes part in the prestigious event and the first time it will be held on the familiar red clay.

The always hooked up and racy Petaluma Speedway will play host to a trio of Sprint Car Challenge Tour events in 2021. Those dates will occur on Saturday April 24th, June 19th and October 16th. The Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds based 3/8-mile clay oval always provides non-stop action and much of the same is expected this season. Petaluma Speedway always offers an efficiently run program, getting fans in and out by 10pm each night.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour will again be part of the annual “Peter Murphy Classic,” this time however, at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford. The SCCT 360s are set to sanction the opening night portion on Friday May 14th before the Kings of Thunder Winged 360s cap the event on Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare. The tour also returns to Keller Auto Speedway later in the season for the annual “Cotton Classic” on Friday October 8th.

After joining the Sprint Car Challenge Tour slate in 2018, the Merced Speedway returns once again this coming season for a full-point event on Saturday July 31st. The tour will also compete in Merced during a special non-point show on Wednesday November 24th. The quarter-mile clay oval is becoming one of the raciest tracks in California, making both nights can’t miss affairs on the schedule.

As is tradition the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will crown a champion during the 38th annual “Tribute to Gary Patterson” at the Stockton Dirt Track alongside King of the West-NARC. The tour will also be in action at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for an evening of non-stop competition during Independence Day weekend on Saturday July 3rd.

Among the new tracks to hit the Sprint Car Challenge Tour schedule will include Marysville Raceway on Sunday May 30th as part of Memorial Day weekend. The night of racing at the quarter-mile bullring marks the 21st running of the “Mel Hall Memorial” and is another pinnacle event added to the slate.

For the first time the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will also welcome the famed Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico to the schedule. The tour will be in action at the high-banked quarter-mile on Saturday May 1st for the “David Tarter Memorial.”

Also new to the mix will be the popular Ocean Speedway in Watsonville on Saturday August 21st, when the Sprint Car Challenge Tour takes part in the 61st running of the prestigious “Johnny Key Classic.” The Key is always an event fans look forward to each year and will be a cornerstone on the 2021 schedule.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

——-

Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards 2021 Schedule

Saturday March 27: Placerville Speedway (Spring Fever Frenzy)

Saturday April 24: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday May 1: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (David Tarter Memorial)

Friday May 14: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford (Peter Murphy Classic)

Sunday May 30: Marysville Raceway (Mel Hall Memorial)

Saturday June 12: Placerville Speedway (30th Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial w/KWS-NARC)

Saturday June 19: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday July 3: Stockton Dirt Track

Saturday July 31: Merced Speedway

Saturday August 21: Ocean Speedway in Watsonville (61st Johnny Key Classic)

Friday October 8: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford (Cotton Classic)

Saturday October 16: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday November 6: Stockton Dirt Track (38th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/KWS-NARC)

Wednesday November 24: Merced Speedway (Non-Point Special Event)